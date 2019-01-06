Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A LUPANE-BASED police officer has been arrested for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and calling on him to step down in favour of opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa. Taison Hove (29), who was arrested at Lupane business centre on January 3, is also alleged to have said the Zanu PF regalia was only fit for people on a mission to tend agricultural fields. Hove's lawyer, Bruce Masamvu said his client was summoned by prosecution to appear before a Lupane magistrate on Wednesday, but the matter has now been postponed.

"We went to Lupane court on Wednesday. Police refused to take the matter for prosecution after we indicated our intention to have the matter referred to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), as the charges infringe on Hove's rights," Masamvu said. "Section 33(2)(b) of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, which he is charged with violating, requires the consent of the Attorney-General for such a matter to be prosecuted. The prosecution indicated the matter will proceed by way of summons. Hove is being charged with a piece of law that has no place in a democracy and it is for the Constitutional Court to make the finding."

Allegations are that on January 3 this year, Hove was drinking beer with other patrons when a certain man passed by putting on a Zanu PF T-shirt emblazoned with Mnangagwa's picture. When Hove saw the man, he allegedly said such clothing should only be worn by one going to tend to the fields. Mnangagwa, he allegedly said, had failed to run the country and, as such, he should hand over power to Chamisa.

"We are suffering because of ED Mnangagwa and we are paid money equivalent to US$100," Hove is alleged to have said. Some patrons then reported him to the police, leading to his arrest. Masamvu said Hove also faces police disciplinary action from his superiors in the force, but he has filed an application for the matter to be referred to the ConCourt.

"I submit that in terms of section 85, as read with section 173(4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe of 2013, I am entitled to seek a referral of this matter to the ConCourt," he submitted. Hove said the State's case against him did not disclose an offence justifiable in a democratic society. He described the charges as frivolous and vexatious. Masamvu said the police disciplinary committee, headed by a Superintendent Mudepfa, was yet to rule on Hove's application.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

19 mins ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

23 mins ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

35 mins ago | 453 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

37 mins ago | 1005 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

38 mins ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

41 mins ago | 559 Views

Delta on the brink

42 mins ago | 630 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

42 mins ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

43 mins ago | 76 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

44 mins ago | 166 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

45 mins ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

45 mins ago | 308 Views

War vets want bank

47 mins ago | 118 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

48 mins ago | 367 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

49 mins ago | 228 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

50 mins ago | 80 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 236 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 177 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2036 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days