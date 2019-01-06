News / National
Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks
43 mins ago | Views
The much talked about talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa are being frustrated by hardliners within both parties.
This comes after Mnangagwa and Chamisa separately said this week they were willing to engage in dialogue that could extricate the country from the worsening ro-—which analysts say has driven Zimbabwe to the brink of the horrific 2008 meltdown.
The encouraging statements by the two arch rivals went a long way towards raising hope in the country, following their hardline positions last year.
The encouraging statements by the two arch rivals went a long way towards raising hope in the country, following their hardline positions last year.
Source - Daily News
Comments
New marlborough wedding venue with 4bed house, 2bed workers qaurters, veg garden(green house)
3acres with 2acre garden, irrigation, 6roomed house pool and 2cottages sited on 1acre in richmond very quiet area