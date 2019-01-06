Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

News / National

by Staff reporter

The much talked about talks between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa are being frustrated by hardliners within both parties.This comes after Mnangagwa and Chamisa separately said this week they were willing to engage in dialogue that could extricate the country from the worsening ro-—which analysts say has driven Zimbabwe to the brink of the horrific 2008 meltdown.The encouraging statements by the two arch rivals went a long way towards raising hope in the country, following their hardline positions last year.