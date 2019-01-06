Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

News / National

by Staff reporter

A suspected Zanu-PF mob yesterday disrupted business at Mbudzi People's Market on the outskirts of Harare when a they ganged up with some tenants who were resisting the renewal of their leases which now require rentals to be paid partly in US dollars.The mob was involved in skirmishes with security staff before finally climbing down after being overpowered.Felix Ormaechea, manager of the Mbudzi People's Market said he was threatened by youths who said they were from Zanu-PF on Wednseday morning when he first held a meeting with tenants to discuss renewals of their leases.