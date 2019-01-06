Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
A suspected Zanu-PF mob yesterday disrupted business at Mbudzi People's Market on the outskirts of Harare when a they ganged up with some tenants who were resisting the renewal of their leases which now require rentals to be paid partly in US dollars.

The mob was involved in skirmishes with security staff before finally climbing down after being overpowered.

Felix Ormaechea, manager of the Mbudzi People's Market said he was threatened by youths who said they were from Zanu-PF on Wednseday morning when he first held a meeting with tenants to discuss renewals of their leases.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

18 mins ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 104 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

35 mins ago | 965 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

37 mins ago | 501 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

40 mins ago | 534 Views

Delta on the brink

41 mins ago | 601 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

41 mins ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

41 mins ago | 75 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

43 mins ago | 160 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

43 mins ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

44 mins ago | 303 Views

War vets want bank

46 mins ago | 117 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

47 mins ago | 360 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

47 mins ago | 226 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

48 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 394 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 235 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 177 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2001 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days