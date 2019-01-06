Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

THE ZANU-PF Mashonaland Central Provincial Youth League has thrown its weight behind the party's President and First Secretary Cde Mnan-gagwa following threats of nation-wide demonstrations to destabilise the country by opposition-backed labour unions.

Speaking during a Press conference in Bindura on Monday, provincial youth chairman, Lens Ferenando, who was flanked by the party's Youth League national commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, said they were fully behind President Mnangagwa. He said the Youth League was thankful to the President for preach-ing the gospel of peace and would like it to be known that their desire for a peaceful nation should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.

"We fully supportthe President and First Secretary of the party and we say to him you should not have sleepless nights, but should do your job freely without fear of being intimidated by anyone because we are fully behind you," he said.

"We support Government's economic initiatives to rebuild the economy. We are aware that things are tough because of the austerity measures introduced by the Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, but we know it is just a passing phase and things will be fine.

"We would also want to thank our President for the message of peace that he is preaching. We want it to be known that our desire for a peaceful nation should not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.

"We want to warn those bent on causing anarchy in the country that we will not fold our hands and look while things get out of hand.

"As Mashonaland Central Youth League, we will take appropriate measures to protect our party and our free and fairly won victory in the just-ended harmonised elections."

Ferenando said they sup-ported measures that Government had taken to deal with the price increase madness such as cancel-ling licences for unscrupulous shop owners. He said Government should introduce people's shops so that it protects the people from unscrupulous businesspeople who unjustifiably increase prices of basic commodities in an effort to topple a democratically elected Government.

Ferenando said all provincial Government heads that were not fully supporting Government's efforts to revive the economy and the President's Vision 2030 should resign or face exposure.

