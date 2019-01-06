Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT should lay off redundant employees, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.

Addressing heads of Government departments in Chinhoyi last week, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said there were several portfolios that had become redundant in the civil service.

She emphasised that Government should retire employees who have reached the age of 65 to create employment opportunities for the young.

"There is really no need to pay people who were not performing any duties even in cases where resources were a limiting factor," she said.

"In some cases, we have drivers, but there are no vehicles, so my question is why is this person being paid? What is he doing? There is nothing wrong with freezing such posts?"

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said President Mnangagwa was aware of the need to retire civil servants who would have reached 65 years.

Minister Milswa-Chikoka She also took a swipe at departmental heads who created unnecessary vacancies for their relatives and colleagues.

"We are all aware that our budget as Government is constrained and we cannot keep employing people simply because he or she is your relative," she said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said Government was different from corporates who could employ as many people as they wanted. She urged the heads of Government in the province to submit their monthly reports or risk losing their jobs.

This, she said, had advantages of having some challenges affecting their departments responded to through her office.

"I want to give you a very good example, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education provincial head Mr Gabriel Mhumha visited my office complaining about the shortage of teachers in the province," said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

"I quickly consulted the Minister of Pri-mary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavima, who heeded the call and I am sure that we can all testify that recruitment is going on as we are speaking."

Mashonaland West province has a shortage of 2 938 teachers, with the bulk required in early childhood development classes.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka convened the meeting to set the tone for Government programmes in Mashonaland West in 2019.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

40 mins ago | 492 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

41 mins ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

43 mins ago | 568 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

46 mins ago | 629 Views

Delta on the brink

46 mins ago | 713 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

47 mins ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

47 mins ago | 81 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

49 mins ago | 177 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

49 mins ago | 278 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

50 mins ago | 335 Views

War vets want bank

52 mins ago | 121 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

53 mins ago | 386 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

53 mins ago | 242 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

54 mins ago | 86 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 244 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 183 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days