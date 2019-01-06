Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Apostolic Faith Mission led by Reverend Cossum Chiangwa  has reportedly sought the help of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation and in exchange commandeer its members to support ZANU PF.

This was revealed by Rev. Togara Mapingure in a letter directed to the Director Internal of the Central Intelligence Oganisation.

Mapingure is the Head of Welfare Department in the AFM faction led by Reverend Cossum Chiangwa .

Mapingure said, "Whilst I do not know how to approach the state at this juncture, I however believe I currently wield sufficient influence  that if I call AFM Harare and Bulawayo to change political direction in return for support by the state in this crisis no one will refuse because they are all desperate for such support. I hope your esteemed office will find this background useful for onward planning."

Find the letter below:




Source - Byo24News

