Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Missing is Dylan Mazvarira (pictured) who is  a Form 3 boy at Milton High School. He was last seen on Thursday after in the Bulawayo Central Business District.

Anyone who has seen him or with information which can assist in locating his whereabouts may they please contact the following numbers:

+263 774 444 704
+263 774 106 602



Source - Byo24News

