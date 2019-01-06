PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Arriving at @MthuliNcube he quickly drove away and left his minions to face the sound of empty pots pic.twitter.com/nS1PX0DtjV — ARTUZ (@ARTUZ16) January 11, 2019

Finance Minister Thuli Ncube of Friday quickly drove off and fled his office when he saw a demonstration of angry members of the Amalgamated Rural teachers Union of Zimbabwe approaching his office beating empty pots and blowing vuvuzelas.The teachers today entered day 5 of the sit in at Ministers Mthuli’s office saying they will only leave when he has given them salaries in United States Dollars.Yesterday all the teachers' unions issued a statement that they are engaging in a full blown industrial action because the government has failed to meet their demands.Photos of Mthuli's cars leaving.