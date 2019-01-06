Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Finance Minister Thuli Ncube of Friday quickly drove off and  fled his office when he saw a demonstration of angry members of the Amalgamated Rural teachers Union of Zimbabwe approaching his office beating empty pots and blowing vuvuzelas.
The teachers today entered day 5 of the sit in at Ministers Mthuli’s office saying they will only leave when he has given them salaries in United States Dollars.

Yesterday all the teachers' unions issued a statement that they are engaging in  a full blown industrial action because the government has failed to meet their demands.


Photos of Mthuli's cars leaving.






Source - Byo24News

