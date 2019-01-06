Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'I have US$ 13 Billion businesses' Masiyiwa responds to Jonathan Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Telecommunications guru Strive Masiyiwa has responded to a jibe by exiled Former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo that he is a Bondnote billionaire, a reference to the local currency that is used in Zimbabwe.

In a statement issued by Econet Wireless on Friday titled Masiyiwa has started for businesses that are worth more than $13 Billion the company said:

Businessman Strive Masiyiwa has so far founded four different business that are valued at more tyhan $13 billion. Commenting on his Facebook the Econet Founder said four of his business ventures had become what are know as unicorns:

•    Econet Wireless Zimbabwe $3.2 bil
•    Cassava Zimbabwe $3.8 bil
•    Liquid Telecom $2.5 bil
•    And Aitel Nigeria, which he started is now worth over $4 bil. He sold his started. He sold his stake in the business about two years ago

Other well known businesses that he started such as Mascom Botswana and 2Degress New Zealand are also closing in on the billion dollar status. Mr Masiyiwa said all these were businesses that he started from scratch, "I promoted them to investors, and I set them up hiring their first employees."

He said he is working on developing other businesses  that he hopes one day will also reach Unicorn status.

Masiyiwa said, "Econet Zimbabwe did not succeed because we had a license. There were two other operates with licenses. Telecel had three International partners  but none of them could beat us in the market.

Read the full statement below:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC congress dates released

9 mins ago | 18 Views

'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

60 mins ago | 430 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

3 hrs ago | 4461 Views

Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

3 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Fuel price increase rumour dismissed

4 hrs ago | 2870 Views

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

4 hrs ago | 3768 Views

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

5 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

5 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 8469 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

5 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

5 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Delta on the brink

5 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

5 hrs ago | 586 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

5 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

5 hrs ago | 1456 Views

War vets want bank

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

5 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

5 hrs ago | 1039 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Falcon Gold closed

6 hrs ago | 744 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 627 Views

Man arrested for making false report

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Truck derails goods train

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

6 hrs ago | 722 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

6 hrs ago | 491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days