Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Deputy Minister of Media, information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi  has called upon the children of the late Veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to takeover the leader of MDC if they want MDC to takeover power.

Mutodi was commenting on the  outcome of the recently held election in the Republic of Congo where Félix Tshisekedi the son of the late Étienne Tshisekedi won the elections.

"With the DRC election commission declaring Félix Tshisekedi as President Elect of Congo," Mutodi said. "it's high time Tsvangirai's children take over the MDC, the party of their father. They stand a better chance."

Mutodi said the current MDC leader Nelson Chamisa can never win an election because he is arrogant.

"Nelson Chamisa can never win an election, not even unity talks because of his arrogance."

When Nelson Chamisa took over the Presidency over MDC in February 2018 the Tscvangirai family was divided with others supporting Engineer Elias Mudzuri, other Thokozani Khupe and Tsvangirai's wife supported Chamisa.

The elder Tshisekedi spent 35 years as Congo's most outspoken opposition figure and a constant thorn in the side of Kabila.

Kabila so despised him that he barred Etienne Tshisekedi from being buried in Kinshasa when he died in early 2017.

Before his death, Tshisekedi had headed the opposition coalition that negotiated a transitional deal which allowed Kabila to remain in office until elections in late 2017.

However, the electoral commission chief has said that won't be possible and the opposition has cried foul, raising tensions with the Kabila government.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC congress dates released

11 mins ago | 29 Views

'I have US$ 13 Billion businesses' Masiyiwa responds to Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 2625 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

3 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

3 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Fuel price increase rumour dismissed

4 hrs ago | 2896 Views

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

4 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

5 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

5 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

5 hrs ago | 8527 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

5 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

5 hrs ago | 3073 Views

Delta on the brink

5 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

5 hrs ago | 589 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

5 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

5 hrs ago | 1461 Views

War vets want bank

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

5 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Falcon Gold closed

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

6 hrs ago | 640 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Man arrested for making false report

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

Truck derails goods train

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

6 hrs ago | 493 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days