'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Deputy Minister of Media, information and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has called upon the children of the late Veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to takeover the leader of MDC if they want MDC to takeover power.Mutodi was commenting on the outcome of the recently held election in the Republic of Congo where Félix Tshisekedi the son of the late Étienne Tshisekedi won the elections."With the DRC election commission declaring Félix Tshisekedi as President Elect of Congo," Mutodi said. "it's high time Tsvangirai's children take over the MDC, the party of their father. They stand a better chance."Mutodi said the current MDC leader Nelson Chamisa can never win an election because he is arrogant."Nelson Chamisa can never win an election, not even unity talks because of his arrogance."When Nelson Chamisa took over the Presidency over MDC in February 2018 the Tscvangirai family was divided with others supporting Engineer Elias Mudzuri, other Thokozani Khupe and Tsvangirai's wife supported Chamisa.The elder Tshisekedi spent 35 years as Congo's most outspoken opposition figure and a constant thorn in the side of Kabila.Kabila so despised him that he barred Etienne Tshisekedi from being buried in Kinshasa when he died in early 2017.Before his death, Tshisekedi had headed the opposition coalition that negotiated a transitional deal which allowed Kabila to remain in office until elections in late 2017.However, the electoral commission chief has said that won't be possible and the opposition has cried foul, raising tensions with the Kabila government.