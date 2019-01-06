Latest News Editor's Choice


Kirsty Coventry to give birth to a girl

by Mandla Ndlovu
Minister of Youth Kirsty Coventry has announced that she will be giving birth to a baby girl in no time.

Writing on Twitter Coventry said, "We are so excited to share our news that we will be having a little girl."

Zimbabweans on Twitter poured out their heartfelt condolences to the minister.

Coventry is expecting to give birth in May 2019

Coventry and and her husband the Chinhoyi-born Tyrone Seward. got married in January 2013, with the latter paying the customary bride price (lobola) to the Coventrys for the swimming icon, who had earlier revealed that she wanted a traditional marriage.

Following the traditional marriage, the lovebirds later exchanged wedding vows during a private ceremony held in Harare in August 2013.




