Motorists forced a fuel service station to close in Waterfalls after unearthing corruption where fuel was being selectively sold in US dollars only.Motorists who queued for long hours at a service station in Waterfalls could not stomach a situation where more than 30 000 litres of fuel which was said to have been distributed today was being sold in US dollars only.The agitated motorists said the service station was even refusing to accept its own fuel coupons further enraging a multitude of motorists in possession of the coupons.Contacted for comment, spokesperson of Puma Energy Mrs Belinda Chigwe professed ignorance on the issue.The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has also dismissed widespread social media reports suggesting prices of fuel are set to change by Monday next week.In a statement, the energy regulator said the reports are malicious aimed at causing anarchy adding that those found flouting regulations will be punitively fined.