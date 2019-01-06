Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe forex woes hit ARV procurement

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
Government has made strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS, which has seen the country reducing the HIV prevalence rate from a high of 27 percent in 1997 to the current 13 percent, but resource constraints and foreign currency shortages are now threatening the gains achieved.

The country has made tremendous gains in reducing HIV and AIDS-related deaths over the years through multi-sectoral efforts, but the gains recorded are now under threat.

Some people who were put on antiretroviral treatment (ART) as early as 2003 when the country introduced the AIDS Trust Fund and have been compliant ever since, are now living in fear.

An estimated 1.3 million Zimbabweans are living with HIV, and ten percent of that population is said to have become resistant to currently available antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

The National AIDS Council is failing to access adequate foreign currency allocation from the central bank as it is competing with other priority national requirements.

Medical experts say people can become drug resistant after defaulting treatment or via direct infection of a drug resistant strain of the virus.

It is actually better to keep people on the first line treatment regimen as the second line treatment costs 24 percent more than the first line.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care announced that it will be introducing Dolutegravir (DTG)-based treatment regimens this year to the already existing basket of first and second-line treatment options.

Observers say it is imperative for the government to secure ARVs for the realisation of the 90-90-90 objectives, that is to initiate 90 percent of diagnosed patients and obtain viral suppression in 90 percent of those on ART.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa is between the rock and a hard place

28 mins ago | 420 Views

Chamisa's youths plan series of demos

30 mins ago | 216 Views

Olivine Industries shuts down

32 mins ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Tshisekedi

38 mins ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate arrested

39 mins ago | 528 Views

Orlando Pirates arrive for Champions League tie

39 mins ago | 202 Views

RBZ Director back in court

43 mins ago | 188 Views

Businessmen fight over 'wife'

44 mins ago | 201 Views

Bitter ex-wife smashes car

45 mins ago | 137 Views

Mthuli Ncube draws downs US$20m for purchasing fuel

45 mins ago | 185 Views

Motorists forced a fuel service station to close

47 mins ago | 219 Views

Lightning kills 5, destroys cane fields

48 mins ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe to have its own currency in 12 months

57 mins ago | 786 Views

WATCH: Harare's 22KM fuel queue; the longest in the world

1 hr ago | 1730 Views

Robert Mugabe writing a book?

3 hrs ago | 1946 Views

National Reclamation:- Against the Perpetuation of a ruling elitist dynasty!

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Panacea to Zim economy no fairy tale

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Civil servants' demand for higher salaries not sustainable

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give birth to a girl

4 hrs ago | 1453 Views

MDC congress dates released

5 hrs ago | 1873 Views

'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

5 hrs ago | 2161 Views

'I have US$ 13 Billion businesses' Masiyiwa responds to Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7494 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

7 hrs ago | 9135 Views

Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

8 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Fuel price increase rumour dismissed

8 hrs ago | 4063 Views

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

9 hrs ago | 5586 Views

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

9 hrs ago | 3977 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

10 hrs ago | 2705 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

10 hrs ago | 13658 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

10 hrs ago | 2833 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

10 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Delta on the brink

10 hrs ago | 3091 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

10 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

10 hrs ago | 1854 Views

War vets want bank

10 hrs ago | 636 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

10 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

10 hrs ago | 1257 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

10 hrs ago | 432 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

10 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Falcon Gold closed

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

10 hrs ago | 793 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

10 hrs ago | 467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days