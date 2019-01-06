Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bitter ex-wife smashes car

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago
A CHITUNGWIZA woman caused a scene at her ex-husband's workplace as she smashed his car's window screen.

Admire Mandirangana appealed for a protection order against his ex-wife Doreen Mufigu yesterday at the Harare Civil Court.

Admire stated that they were customarily married so she had no right to offend him by coming at his residing place breaking and damaging his property.

"She came to my house and destroyed my laptop and other household goods," he said.

Admire added Doreen is abusive and takes advantage of their children, therefore wants her to stop.

"I do not want her to get arrested because she is the mother of my children that is why I am seeking for help from the court of law." he added.

In response Doreen said that Admire provokes and assaults her. She also made it clear that when she applied for maintenance he threatened to destroy her life.

"He warned me that if I ever reported him to the police he would make my whole life miserable" she said.

Doreen explained to the courts that all she needs is maintenance but however, Admire is failing to produce so it upsets her and leads to the unacceptable behavior.

Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted Admire the protection order but however, ordered him to pay for maintenance every month.

Source - hmetro

Most Popular In 7 Days