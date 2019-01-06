Businessmen fight over 'wife'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A businessman based at Juru Growth Point claims that his fellow businessman from the same neighbourhood snatched his wife.William Masiiwa Chakanyuka, 58, who runs grocery shops at Juru growth point and a restaurant along Shamva Road alleges that Witness Mutize seduced his wife Primrose Chimutsa, 34, and he caught the two caressing each other in a parked BMW sometime before Christmas.Chakanyuka and Chimutsa could not enjoy Christmas Day together following the incident and the former took the case to chief Chikwaka.Chief Chikwaka, real name Murambiwa Bungu, confirmed receiving the case saying he is holding the trial this Saturday."One of our local businessman claims that he caught his wife in the arms of another local businessman," said Chief Chikwaka."The case will be heard on the 11th of January since it came when we had closed our courts for holiday," he said without elaborating circumstances.Chakanyuka told H-Metro that he learnt that Chimutsa has been cheating on him for some time since she was denying him his conjugal rights several times before he caught her relaxing in Mutize's arms in the BMW."I am still to believe that my colleague has been giving me a false smile when he was busy dipping his stick into my well," said Chakanyuka."What a betrayal. Imagine how my children and grandchildren take this."Mutize refused to give me a chance to discuss the issue with him after I caught them caressing each other in his BMW following a tip-off."He closed the windows and sped off and I saw it fit to take the matter before our local courts to avoid noise and the story is now awash at Juru growth point. Zvavakutonyadzisa kushanda kwacho," said Chakanyuka.