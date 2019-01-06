Dembare likely to retain only 3 players from the previous season

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS are likely to retain three players from the previous season for the 2019 season as a number of players have been offloaded while others want out.Valentine Kadonzvo, Kudzanai Dhemere and Tawanda Macheke are the only payers expected to stay put.Of concern, however, is the departure of some players who were expected to be the core in Coach Lloyd Chigowe's rebuilding exercise.Though Chigowe had warned before, promising an overhaul, a key question being raised is the possibilities to get quality players to compete in the top flight league."Complete overhaul might be an overstatement but there is going to be an overhaul," said told H-Metro at the end of the previous season.Our sources at DeMbare revealed possible destinations for a number of players who were deemed garbage at Rufaro.Midfielder Gift Saunyama is among the players who were expected to stay put but has been linked with moves to Herentals and Ngezi.Saunyama was not part of the team's training session this week.Despite the pathetic season, full-back Phakamani Dube had a good season and is one player DeMbare fans expected to stay but alas.Dube is reported to be on his way to Hwange while Chicken Inn are monitoring the situation with chances of hijacking the deal.Blessing Moyo finished the previous season captaining DeMbare but reports reaching H-Metro suggest he has attracted interests in South Africa.Bret Amidu is another player DeMbare faithful were expecting to see at Rufaro but the enterprising player is also on his way out, with Chicken Inn a possible destination.Simbarashe Chinani, the goalkeeper who was undoubtedly the player of the season at the Glamour Boys with his performances and is a man Chigowe desperately wants to pin down.There are, however, reports that former goalkeepers' coach Zondai Nyaungwa has interfered and the promising shot-stopper might be on his way out.This leaves the Harare giants in a goalkeeper crisis as Tonderai Mateyaunga is eyeing a move to the National First Division (South Africa) and ZPC Kariba.Another goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira is tipped to replace Ashley Rayners at Black Rhinos.Marvelous Mukumba could return to former club Triangle, Obey Mwerehari to Yadah while Quality Kangadze and Kuda Kumwala are club-hunting.Peace Makaha has already signed for Manica Diamonds, Panashe Mutasa agreed terms with Chicken Inn while Marshall Machazane joined Harare City.