Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare likely to retain only 3 players from the previous season

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
DYNAMOS are likely to retain three players from the previous season for the 2019 season as a number of players have been offloaded while others want out.

Valentine Kadonzvo, Kudzanai Dhemere and Tawanda Macheke are the only payers expected to stay put.

Of concern, however, is the departure of some players who were expected to be the core in Coach Lloyd Chigowe's rebuilding exercise.

Though Chigowe had warned before, promising an overhaul, a key question being raised is the possibilities to get quality players to compete in the top flight league.

"Complete overhaul might be an overstatement but there is going to be an overhaul," said told H-Metro at the end of the previous season.

Our sources at DeMbare revealed possible destinations for a number of players who were deemed garbage at Rufaro.

Midfielder Gift Saunyama is among the players who were expected to stay put but has been linked with moves to Herentals and Ngezi.

Saunyama was not part of the team's training session this week.

Despite the pathetic season, full-back Phakamani Dube had a good season and is one player DeMbare fans expected to stay but alas.

Dube is reported to be on his way to Hwange while Chicken Inn are monitoring the situation with chances of hijacking the deal.

Blessing Moyo finished the previous season captaining DeMbare but reports reaching H-Metro suggest he has attracted interests in South Africa.

Bret Amidu is another player DeMbare faithful were expecting to see at Rufaro but the enterprising player is also on his way out, with Chicken Inn a possible destination.

Simbarashe Chinani, the goalkeeper who was undoubtedly the player of the season at the Glamour Boys with his performances and is a man Chigowe desperately wants to pin down.

There are, however, reports that former goalkeepers' coach Zondai Nyaungwa has interfered and the promising shot-stopper might be on his way out.

This leaves the Harare giants in a goalkeeper crisis as Tonderai Mateyaunga is eyeing a move to the National First Division (South Africa) and ZPC Kariba.

Another goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira is tipped to replace Ashley Rayners at Black Rhinos.

Marvelous Mukumba could return to former club Triangle, Obey Mwerehari to Yadah while Quality Kangadze and Kuda Kumwala are club-hunting.

Peace Makaha has already signed for Manica Diamonds, Panashe Mutasa agreed terms with Chicken Inn while Marshall Machazane joined Harare City.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa is between the rock and a hard place

34 mins ago | 544 Views

Chamisa's youths plan series of demos

37 mins ago | 267 Views

Olivine Industries shuts down

38 mins ago | 716 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Tshisekedi

45 mins ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate arrested

45 mins ago | 622 Views

Orlando Pirates arrive for Champions League tie

46 mins ago | 239 Views

RBZ Director back in court

50 mins ago | 196 Views

Businessmen fight over 'wife'

51 mins ago | 216 Views

Bitter ex-wife smashes car

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Mthuli Ncube draws downs US$20m for purchasing fuel

52 mins ago | 210 Views

Motorists forced a fuel service station to close

54 mins ago | 237 Views

Lightning kills 5, destroys cane fields

54 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe to have its own currency in 12 months

1 hr ago | 852 Views

WATCH: Harare's 22KM fuel queue; the longest in the world

1 hr ago | 1834 Views

Robert Mugabe writing a book?

3 hrs ago | 1987 Views

National Reclamation:- Against the Perpetuation of a ruling elitist dynasty!

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Panacea to Zim economy no fairy tale

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Civil servants' demand for higher salaries not sustainable

3 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give birth to a girl

4 hrs ago | 1460 Views

MDC congress dates released

5 hrs ago | 1892 Views

'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

6 hrs ago | 2173 Views

'I have US$ 13 Billion businesses' Masiyiwa responds to Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7584 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

7 hrs ago | 9208 Views

Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

8 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Fuel price increase rumour dismissed

8 hrs ago | 4070 Views

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

9 hrs ago | 5609 Views

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

9 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

10 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

10 hrs ago | 13737 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

10 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

10 hrs ago | 3696 Views

Delta on the brink

10 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

10 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

10 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

10 hrs ago | 1861 Views

War vets want bank

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

10 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

10 hrs ago | 1262 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

10 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Falcon Gold closed

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

10 hrs ago | 795 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

10 hrs ago | 473 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

10 hrs ago | 703 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

10 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days