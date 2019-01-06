Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man loses rural home to ex

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
A Harare man says he has lost access his rural home in Murewa to his ex-wife after he found out her "adulterous affair".

David Chikaunga is at odds with his ex-wife, Memory Shunje, whom he alleges is using her connections to take over his family's homestead.

Shunje is a police assistant inspector stationed at Moris Depot's camp clinic and recently obtained a peace order against Chikaunga's nephew, Loveness Ferenando.

Contacted for comment, Shunje accused Chikaunga of being fooled by his sisters.

"He is being influenced by his sisters, I have nothing against him and he is the one who hasn't been coming home to me.

"I actually love my husband and refer to him so because I am still his wife.

"He has other girlfriends and the peace order only affects his nephew and not him or his other relatives so he should stop believing so," she said.

Asked whether she was using her influence to her benefit Shunje insulted H-Metro.

"Mutori duz*i chairo" she said.

Chikaunga told H-Metro that he inherited the land in question and even buried both his parents at the Murewa homestead where his ex-wife has taken over.

He said all his relatives have also been given warnings never to set foot at the homestead.

"I am failing to access a rural home that everyone in my family grew up knowing belonged to the family but now an outsider and a mere in-law has claimed the territory because she works in the police force.

"All my relatives have been banned setting foot there even my nephew who was looking after the homestead had a peace order taken against him.

"She is refusing to let go and now resorts to using her influence in the police force to do these injustices and everywhere I tried to report the matter the police favour her," he claimed.

Chikaunga who is a plumber by profession said his ex-wife once ordered his arrest after he tried to let his nephew work on a piece of land.

"After she got the peace order, I was subject to several arrests and intimidation from several policemen and was even detained in Murewa for two days.

"When she forced my nephew's eviction she had teamed up with police from Murewa and Machipisa.

"She seems to be influencing every outcome, I have tried reporting at the matter at Mbare police, Southlea Park, Waterfalls and Machipisa but the police are not acting on my complaints," he alleged.

He said his problems with Shunje began when he found out her adulterous affair with a co-worker.

He said he has also taken the matter to Chief Murewa where they are expected to appear this coming week.

"Yes we have received a report from Chikaunga, these two are going through a divorce and her wife is police woman.

"The matter will be tried on January 18 in the land of Chief Mangwende by Zihute that's when more details will follow," said Sabhuku Frank Mavhurume.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa is between the rock and a hard place

34 mins ago | 544 Views

Chamisa's youths plan series of demos

37 mins ago | 267 Views

Olivine Industries shuts down

38 mins ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Tshisekedi

45 mins ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate arrested

45 mins ago | 622 Views

Orlando Pirates arrive for Champions League tie

46 mins ago | 239 Views

RBZ Director back in court

50 mins ago | 196 Views

Businessmen fight over 'wife'

51 mins ago | 216 Views

Bitter ex-wife smashes car

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Mthuli Ncube draws downs US$20m for purchasing fuel

52 mins ago | 210 Views

Motorists forced a fuel service station to close

54 mins ago | 237 Views

Lightning kills 5, destroys cane fields

54 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe to have its own currency in 12 months

1 hr ago | 851 Views

WATCH: Harare's 22KM fuel queue; the longest in the world

1 hr ago | 1834 Views

Robert Mugabe writing a book?

3 hrs ago | 1987 Views

National Reclamation:- Against the Perpetuation of a ruling elitist dynasty!

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Panacea to Zim economy no fairy tale

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Civil servants' demand for higher salaries not sustainable

3 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give birth to a girl

4 hrs ago | 1460 Views

MDC congress dates released

5 hrs ago | 1892 Views

'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

6 hrs ago | 2173 Views

'I have US$ 13 Billion businesses' Masiyiwa responds to Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7584 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

7 hrs ago | 9208 Views

Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

8 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Fuel price increase rumour dismissed

8 hrs ago | 4070 Views

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

9 hrs ago | 5609 Views

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

9 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

10 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

10 hrs ago | 13736 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

10 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

10 hrs ago | 3696 Views

Delta on the brink

10 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

10 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

10 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

10 hrs ago | 1861 Views

War vets want bank

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

10 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

10 hrs ago | 1262 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

10 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Falcon Gold closed

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

10 hrs ago | 795 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

10 hrs ago | 473 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

10 hrs ago | 703 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

10 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days