Mukanya has been misled

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos board chairman, Bernard Marriot Lusengo, has broken his silence on the administrative problems bedevilling the Glamour Boys.The veteran administrator, who is the only surviving member of the original Dynamos of 1963, also hit back at Chimurenga music guru, Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo, who questioned his leadership style last week."Let me put the record straight. Dynamos is a wholly-owned company team whose support base is anchored in the citizenry of this country,'' said Marriot."It is unfortunate that there are some misguided elements who think they can gather and claim ownership of the club."Even Thomas Mapfumo, for whom I have a lot of respect as a musician, has also been misled into believing that Nathan Maziti has been frozen out yet Maziti is late and for the record he was from Zimunya not Murehwa."Ernest Kamba joined Dynamos in 1967 and wasn't there when the club was formed so Mukanya (Mapfumo) cannot claim to know anything about the Dynamos history."He also explained the board's decision to dissolve the club president post, which ousted Solomon Sanyamandwe from the Harare giants' executive.Sanyamandwe has vowed to challenge his dismissal which he has blamed on his fallout with Dynamos treasurer Moses Chikwariro and secretary-general Webster Marecherera instead."When we had Kenny Mubaiwa as president, we didn't have a chairman and he chaired the executive committee. This time we will just have the club chairman leading the executive committee which is a leaner structure."Everything is well at Dynamos. We will let those making noise make it but that will not disrupt our attention ahead of the 2019 season. We need to improve from what we did last term."