Orlando Pirates arrive for Champions League tie

by Staff reporter

South African side Orlando Pirates have arrived in the country for a tricky CAF Champions League assignment against Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields stadium this Saturday.The Zimbabwean champions who underwent their final training session at the match venue believe that while they have already attained their targets in the tournament, they are going into the Saturday encounter in high spirits as the match could not have come at a better period for them.Gaffer and reigning coach of the year, Norman Mapeza, intimated that his charges were not under any pressure and were not worried about anyone in their opponents' camp.While conceding that the stage at which they were now participating in was high, Nomara declared that they were in it to compete and also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the people of Bulawayo for being wonderful hosts to his side."So far so good, I can't complain. I think the people here have received us very well. Every time we have been here the people here have been good to us. So I would like to say thank you to the people of Bulawayo for the warm welcome they gave to us," said Mapeza.His Captain Petros Mhari spoke of his desire to reach the quarter-finals and was quick to call upon the fans to come in their numbers to rally behind Pure Platinum Play."Fans must come and support us. It doesn't matter whether you are a Highlanders or Dynamos or Caps United supporter. If you come and support us it will motivate us as players. I think they chose Barbourfields because it's close to Zvishavane. I urged Bulawayo fans to come and support us," he said.The "Sea Robbers" as Pirates are affectionately known, will know that they will have to be at their best if they are to walk away with maximum points on the day.For FC Platinum, their depth and tactical discipline is expected to power them to a good start in their marathon campaign.