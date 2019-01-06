Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa congratulates Tshisekedi

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
The President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conveyed a congratulatory message to the winner of the presidential elections held in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, the President said the government and the people of Zimbabwe conveyed his sincere congratulations following president elect Mr Felix Tshisekedi's victory in the presidential elections held on the 30th of December last year.

President Mnangagwa said Mr Tshisekedi's election is a clear testimony of the trust and confidence the people of DRC repose on his leadership.

Mnangagwa added that he is now looking forward to closely work with Mr Tshisekedi to explore avenues of enhancing bilateral cooperation as well as improve the trade relations that exist between the two countries.

He wished president elect Tshisekedi good health and success as he discharges the onerous duties of the highest office in the country.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa also congratulated former DRC President Mr Joseph Kabila and his government for the manner he conducted the recent presidential election which saw president elect, Mr Felix Tshisekedi declared winner in the provisional results announced on the 9th of this month

In his letter, President Mnangagwa said the display of statesmanship by Mr Kabila which saw the elections being conducted in a peaceful and fair environment is commendable and has made the region proud.

President Mnangagwa expressed confidence that the transition process will be well managed and that those aggrieved will air their issues through the relevant legal institutions of the country.

He added that the Congolese people have shown the world that they are capable of running their own affairs.

President Mnangagwa also said Zanu PF stands ready to continue its co-operation at party level with the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa is between the rock and a hard place

34 mins ago | 544 Views

Chamisa's youths plan series of demos

37 mins ago | 266 Views

Olivine Industries shuts down

38 mins ago | 713 Views

Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate arrested

45 mins ago | 620 Views

Orlando Pirates arrive for Champions League tie

45 mins ago | 237 Views

RBZ Director back in court

49 mins ago | 195 Views

Businessmen fight over 'wife'

51 mins ago | 215 Views

Bitter ex-wife smashes car

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Mthuli Ncube draws downs US$20m for purchasing fuel

52 mins ago | 209 Views

Motorists forced a fuel service station to close

53 mins ago | 237 Views

Lightning kills 5, destroys cane fields

54 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe to have its own currency in 12 months

1 hr ago | 851 Views

WATCH: Harare's 22KM fuel queue; the longest in the world

1 hr ago | 1831 Views

Robert Mugabe writing a book?

3 hrs ago | 1987 Views

National Reclamation:- Against the Perpetuation of a ruling elitist dynasty!

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Panacea to Zim economy no fairy tale

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Civil servants' demand for higher salaries not sustainable

3 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give birth to a girl

4 hrs ago | 1460 Views

MDC congress dates released

5 hrs ago | 1891 Views

'Tsvangirai children must takeover MDC' says Energy Mutodi

6 hrs ago | 2173 Views

'I have US$ 13 Billion businesses' Masiyiwa responds to Jonathan Moyo

7 hrs ago | 7582 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube flees angry teachers

7 hrs ago | 9208 Views

Missing person alert: Dylan Mazvarira

8 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Fuel price increase rumour dismissed

8 hrs ago | 4070 Views

AFM seeks CIO help in exchange for ZANU PF support

9 hrs ago | 5609 Views

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

9 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

10 hrs ago | 2706 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

10 hrs ago | 13735 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

10 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

10 hrs ago | 3696 Views

Delta on the brink

10 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

10 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

10 hrs ago | 654 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

10 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

10 hrs ago | 1861 Views

War vets want bank

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

10 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

10 hrs ago | 1262 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

10 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Falcon Gold closed

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

10 hrs ago | 795 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

10 hrs ago | 473 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

10 hrs ago | 186 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

10 hrs ago | 703 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

10 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days