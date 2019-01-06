Mnangagwa congratulates Tshisekedi

News / National

by Staff reporter

The President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conveyed a congratulatory message to the winner of the presidential elections held in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).In a statement, the President said the government and the people of Zimbabwe conveyed his sincere congratulations following president elect Mr Felix Tshisekedi's victory in the presidential elections held on the 30th of December last year.President Mnangagwa said Mr Tshisekedi's election is a clear testimony of the trust and confidence the people of DRC repose on his leadership.Mnangagwa added that he is now looking forward to closely work with Mr Tshisekedi to explore avenues of enhancing bilateral cooperation as well as improve the trade relations that exist between the two countries.He wished president elect Tshisekedi good health and success as he discharges the onerous duties of the highest office in the country.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa also congratulated former DRC President Mr Joseph Kabila and his government for the manner he conducted the recent presidential election which saw president elect, Mr Felix Tshisekedi declared winner in the provisional results announced on the 9th of this monthIn his letter, President Mnangagwa said the display of statesmanship by Mr Kabila which saw the elections being conducted in a peaceful and fair environment is commendable and has made the region proud.President Mnangagwa expressed confidence that the transition process will be well managed and that those aggrieved will air their issues through the relevant legal institutions of the country.He added that the Congolese people have shown the world that they are capable of running their own affairs.President Mnangagwa also said Zanu PF stands ready to continue its co-operation at party level with the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).