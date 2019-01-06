Olivine Industries shuts down

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Olivine Industries has announced that it will not be opening its manufacturing plant and its employees are on indefinite leave due to lack of raw materials.Olivine Industries is the producer of Buttercup margarine, Jade, Perfection and Olivine cooking oil among other brands."The Board of directors and management of Olivine Industries regret to advise its customers that all manufacturing operations have stopped." The company said in a statement."The company has struggled to restart its manufacturing operation in January 2019 for lack of imported raw materials. As such it remains closed after the shutdown in December 2018 and employees have been sent on indefinite leave."Our efforts to engage government especially our shareholders the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development have not had any resolution and we regret closing of our operations till further notice."Find the full Statement below: