Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe refugees return home

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE first of group of 335 Zimbabweans who sought refuge in Botswana a few years ago is set to arrive in the country today through Plumtree Border Post in an initiative being championed by the Government.

The group, which is part of 686 Zimbabweans staying at Dukwi Refugee Camp outside Francistown, will be met by a delegation of high ranking Government officials at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Reception and Support Centre in Plumtree.

Government has assured the Zimbabweans living at the refugee camp in the neighbouring country that under the new dispensation, there was no need to fear returning home.

Matabeleland South provincial social welfare officer Mr Totambirepi Tirivavi yesterday confirmed that the first group would arrive in the country today with four family members already at the IOM Reception and Support Centre in the border town.

"We are expecting at least 335 Zimbabweans who were staying at a refugee camp in Botswana and four of them have already arrived. However, I cannot comment much because there are some pertinent issues that have to be dealt with by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and our officials from the head office who will be here tomorrow (today) to welcome them," he said.

One of the four returnees, Mr Lameck Nkomo of Lupane who arrived with three members of his family, said he was glad to be back after spending 15 years at Dukwi Refugee Camp.

"I left the country about 15 years ago and I am glad to be back and I have been well received by the Government. I will not go into detail as to how I left the country and the reasons behind that but all I can say is that I really missed home and I could not continue to stifle the urge to return home until this opportunity was availed to us by the governments of Zimbabwe and Botswana," he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who is also MP for Bulilima East, said Government would assist the returnees as they are reoriented into their respective communities.

"Those are our people and we have to find means of helping them. We have committees to look into what sort of capacitation they would need to be assisted. These are not small numbers and certainly they would be assisted. It is the responsibility of Government to assist them as they are oriented into the mainstream society," said the Minister, who was in Plumtree yesterday.

Government has since last year been working to facilitate the return of the people who sought refuge in Botswana. Some of them claimed they were victims of political violence.

Former Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu last year met Botswana's Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Shaw Kgathi and the Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Mr Edwin Batshu to discuss the issue among others. After the meetings, Dr Mpofu then travelled to Dukwi Refugee Camp which is home to some 687 Zimbabwean refugees.

Some of the "refugees" have lived at the camp, which is close to the border between the two countries, for more than 15 years. He appealed to the "refugees" to return home as there was no reason for them to continue living outside the country. Dr Mpofu said there was a new dispensation in Zimbabwe and "the situation has changed, and we will actually ensure that they come back home without any victimisation or retribution".

He told the Chronicle at the time that they were apprised of the Government's position on the matter, "but they were also keen on their personal security, especially after having lost their homes and were displaced and how the Government was going to assist them to re-settle".

Following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State visit to Botswana in February last year, authorities discovered that nearly 700 Zimbabweans sought refuge in the neighbouring country during the 2008 general elections.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1474 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2514 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

8 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1674 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days