Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mosona under the spotlight

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS skipper Knowledge Musona will be under the spotlight in the coming weeks as he has to prove to the Belgian giants Anderlecht that they have to keep him after being stalked by a huge possibility that he could be offloaded this January.

The 28-year-old is among a group of players targeted for a clear-out this month after failing to impress in his debut season with the side.

The Zimbabwe skipper has been forced to endure one of his most frustrating episodes in his career as he has apparently struggled to nail a starting place at Anderlecht since he moved from local rivals KV Oostende last year.

According to Belgian newspapers, an unnamed American Major League Soccer club is reportedly keen to sign the $2.3m striker during the current transfer window with a number of options which include a return to South Africa also being touted.

Musona, however, is keen to stay on and to show his confidence as he was part of the squad that boarded the plane on Monday for the team's winter training camp in Spain. His teammates Luka Adzic, Kristal Abazaj, Abdul Dante, who are also among those on the firing line, did not make the trip.

Musona's confidence has been boosted by the appointment of a new coach Fred Rutten who has promised to give every player a chance to prove himself. Although the January transfer remains a huge possibility, the club's new technical director Frank Arnesen, who has previously served as director of football at English Premiership clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, said Musona and other players who were sidelined by the previous coach will have an opportunity to fight for their Anderlecht careers.

"My principle is that everyone must have a chance to show that we need him. My mission is obviously also to strengthen the team from the winter transfer window in consultation with the coach," he said.

Musona had a difficult time under the previous coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck who froze him out of the team for the most part of the season. Since his transfer from Oostende to Anderlecht he has made only eight appearances and managing only one goal and in the process eclipsed by Belgian Landry Diamata (13 goals) and Ivan Santini of Croatia (11). His last league appearance dates back to the end of October.

Yet he has remained a key member of the Zimbabwe national team which is on the verge of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals. He is the leading scorer for Zimbabwe in the qualifiers with four goals to his name.

The qualifiers will resume in March when the Warriors host Congo-Brazzaville in a game that they need at least a draw to seal their players to the finals set for Egypt this June. Probably by then, Musona will be having a new team.

Apart from the unnamed American team, which is believed to be Orlando City, there have also been another option to return to South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs although the talented forward last month ruled that possibility out for now.

Belgium's biggest-selling national daily newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws also suggested that Musona together with his fellow out-of-favour teammates at Anderlecht, Ryota Morioka and Zinho Gano, could be set for January loan moves to bottom-of-the-table side Waasland-Beveren.

This move, however, is unlikely to happen as Waasland-Beveren believe Musona, who signed a four-year deal at Anderlecht last May, would be too expensive for the time being. Musona apparently does not want to make a move that could be seen as taking steps backwards, according to the Anderlecht fans website.

"Knowledge Musona still wants to prove himself at RSC Anderlecht. There is interest from America for the Zimbabwean, but for the moment he does not want to go into that. "With the arrival of a new trainer, the attacker hopes to force a place in the starting eleven," wrote Anderlecht supporters website.

Another newspaper, Het Nieuwsblad, also reported that his former Belgian club KV Oostende are angling for his signature but the deal would depend on KV Oostende's willingness to meet Anderlecht's financial demands.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1475 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2515 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

8 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1675 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days