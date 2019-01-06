Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MORE than 300 families who had illegally settled at Willsgrove Farm in Umguza District were left homeless after they were evicted from the property and their homes were demolished this week.

The farm is owned by MacDonald Bricks which was in possession of a court order to evict the families. On Monday the families were given three days' notice to move out of the property but they did not heed the notice leading to evictions being carried out on Thursday and yesterday.

Property belonging to the families was dumped on the roadside along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road. Most of the evicted families said they did not have alternative places to go.

Some of the evicted people yesterday said they had spent the night by the roadside with rains soaking them.

"We were given the eviction notice on Monday and three days later they are evicting us. We were not given a chance to find new homes. What would you do with a three day notice in this economy?" asked Mr Lovemore Chisale, whose property had been dumped along the road.

Mr Chisale fears that his minor child might catch a cold due to the rains while the family is in the open. Another victim, Ms Siphetheni Maphosa (63) said what is traumatising for her is that the sheriff removed her property in her absence. As a result, she said, some of her property is missing.

"After they removed my property in my absence they loaded it and dumped it here. Some of my property is missing and I don't even know where I would go from here. The rains are also damaging our property," said Ms Maphosa.

Some of the families said they have school going children whose lives have been disrupted as they have been evicted at the beginning of the school term.


Mr Give Musimuku said he had lived on the farm since 1983.

"I have stayed here since 1983, this has been my home ever since and I have children. We don't know where we will go. We were only told three days back that we were supposed to leave the area, if we could have been advised in three months' time we could have found a place to stay. Can you imagine now that it is a rainy season where will we go?" he asked.

Umguza Member of Parliament who is also the Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, said the evictions were inevitable as the land was a private property. He blamed land barons for swindling members of the public and selling them stands on private property.

"I am aware of the evictions and the place they are being evicted from is a private property. The issue is that MacDonald settled its ex-workers, five of them, after they had said they had nowhere to go after they retired. I know one of them Magangeni Ncube," said Moyo.

"So what happened is that those people who were settled gave themselves positions and started selling land to people amounting to 400 families occupying the land. This is the reason why Willsgrove in 2015 took them to court."

He challenged land seekers to follow proper channels when seeking stands so that they do not fall into a similar trap.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1477 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2515 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

8 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1675 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days