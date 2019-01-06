Latest News Editor's Choice


Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

by Staf reporter
A MATHEMATICS teacher at Mkhosana Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Victoria Falls has been arrested for allegedly raping his friend, a nurse, twice in a car.

The nurse who cannot be named, works at Victoria Falls Hospital. She was allegedly raped by Ndumiso Mangena on Sunday last week when he asked her to accompany him for a joy ride around town in his car. The two were reportedly friends.

Mangena (36) of 1530 Chinotimba allegedly raped her twice in the car near Sawanga Mall near the Central Business District. He was arrested on New Year's Day and appeared in court for rape.

Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje released Mangena on $100 bail. The magistrate also ordered him to reside at his given address until the case is finalised.

She also ordered him not to interfere with witnesses, to surrender travel documents as well as to report to the Victim Friendly Unit at Victoria Falls Police Station once every week on Mondays. Mangena will be back in court on Thursday next week. Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Mangena raped the woman twice in his car after locking doors. The nurse allegedly tried to fight off Mangena but failed as he overpowered her.

"On 30 December the accused went with the complainant who is his friend to Sawanga Mall on the pretext that they were whiling up time in the accused's car.

"When they got near the mall, the accused closed car doors and windows and locked them. He started kissing and fondling the complainant," said Mr Nyathi.

The court heard that the complainant tried to stop Mangena by pushing him away and begging him not to rape her. He allegedly forcibly removed her panties and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

After the first rape instance, the two sat in the car before Mangena once again started fondling the woman and raped her for the second time. The nurse later filed rape charges.
