Bosso striker joins Caps United
HIGHLANDERS' joint top goalscorer last season Newman Sianchali has followed former club vice captain Gabriel Nyoni to Caps United after the Bulawayo giants did not renew his one year contract.
Both parties, the club and the player confirmed the development last night with the former Hwange player revealing that he was on his way to the green half of the capital Caps United.
"We would like to announce that the Club will not renew Newman Sinchali's contract.
"The 32-year-old Sianchali who was brought in last season as a stopgap measure had a one-year loan contract which expired on December 31.
"We thank him for the experiences, and wish him well," Highlanders wrote on their official twitter account yesterday. Sianchali and Nyoni each scored six goals for the Bulawayo giants last season.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all members of the Highlanders family, the coaches, executive, supporters for all the love I had with you during my stay at the club. I really enjoyed my stay may the living God bless.
"I've moved on and joined Caps United, goodbye to all who loved me at Bosso even those who didn't love me because they are also a blessing upon my success. GodIsInIt NS#10. Amen," wrote the former Hwange player on his Facebook wall.
Meanwhile, Bosso yesterday snapped up former Talen Vision attacking midfielder Mbekezeli Sibanda who had been on loan at Slovakia's third tier club NSK Pichov. Bosso begin their preseason training on January 20 ahead of the expected start of the 2019 season in early March.
Source - chronicle