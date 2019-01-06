Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso striker joins Caps United

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' joint top goalscorer last season Newman Sianchali has followed former club vice captain Gabriel Nyoni to Caps United after the Bulawayo giants did not renew his one year contract.

Both parties, the club and the player confirmed the development last night with the former Hwange player revealing that he was on his way to the green half of the capital Caps United.

"We would like to announce that the Club will not renew Newman Sinchali's contract.

"The 32-year-old Sianchali who was brought in last season as a stopgap measure had a one-year loan contract which expired on December 31.

"We thank him for the experiences, and wish him well," Highlanders wrote on their official twitter account yesterday. Sianchali and Nyoni each scored six goals for the Bulawayo giants last season.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all members of the Highlanders family, the coaches, executive, supporters for all the love I had with you during my stay at the club. I really enjoyed my stay may the living God bless.

"I've moved on and joined Caps United, goodbye to all who loved me at Bosso even those who didn't love me because they are also a blessing upon my success. GodIsInIt NS#10. Amen," wrote the former Hwange player on his Facebook wall.

Meanwhile, Bosso yesterday snapped up former Talen Vision attacking midfielder Mbekezeli Sibanda who had been on loan at Slovakia's third tier club NSK Pichov. Bosso begin their preseason training on January 20 ahead of the expected start of the 2019 season in early March.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1181 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 930 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1059 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2466 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1666 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2079 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6113 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days