Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has granted an application by a Harare couple to amend summons in a case in which it is suing National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru and her company, Ruzirun Investments, over a botched tractor deal.

Sabrina and Tony Sarpo, through their firm Peppy Motors (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Agritech, in March last year filed a $387 000 litigation against Mujuru and her firm, together with Steward Bank (Ltd) as co-respondents in the matter.

However, the couple later withdrew the litigation against the bank.

But the court summons had not been amended, prompting the current court application which was determined by High Court judge Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa on December 27 last year in her chambers.

"Whereupon after reading documents filed of record, it is ordered that; leave to amend applicant's (Peppy Motors and Sarpo) summons and declaration filed in this court on March 29, 2018 under HC2954/18, be and is hereby granted," the judge said.

"Applicant's summons and declaration filed in this court on March 29, 2018 under HC2954/18, be and is hereby amended as per the amendments filed in this court on May 17, 2018 and July 24, 2018," she added, giving Peppy Motors and the Sarpos a 10-day ultimatum to file amended summons.

In the application, Peppy Motors and the Sarpos had urged the court to grant their application on the basis that they no longer intended to pursue the matter against the financial institution following the finding of common ground between the parties.

According to the court papers, Agritech entered into a loan agreement with Steward Bank in 2012, in which it requested a $350 000 loan for the purchase of several tractors.

The maturity date for the loan facility was July 31, 2013 while the Sarpos bound themselves as sureties to the facility.

Pursuant to the agreement, Mujuru and Ruzirun Investments agreed to replace Agritech as debtors for the loan facility, but only made an initial payment of $10 000.

After making the initial payment, Mujuru allegedly reneged on her contractual obligation by failing to make any further payments, prompting the couple to approach the courts for recourse.

The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1460 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 990 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 676 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2511 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1674 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days