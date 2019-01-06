Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
UNITED Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID), in partnership with the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed), yesterday unveiled 3 000 bicycles to benefit marginalised children as part of efforts to safeguard them and improve learning outcomes in rural areas.

The bicycles, acquired from World Bicycle Relief with funding from UKAid, were handed over to the Zimbabwe Girls Secondary Education programme (ZGSE), which is being implemented through Camfed in 165 schools located in 29 districts.

Many beneficiaries cover 15km to school and in the past were forced to live away from their homes to get education, often unsupervised and thus increasing their vulnerability to child marriage, sexual abuse and child labour.

Speaking at the launch, head of DFID Zimbabwe and South-Africa, Annabel Gerry, said the initiative would improve the safety of learners in marginalised areas.

"When we jointly looked at how we were safeguarding the girls that we support, the issue of long distances walked by learners to and from school arose, and girls and boys engaging in the risky practice of unsafe boarding were identified. These girls and boys lived too far away from school to be able to go home every night," she said.

"At DFID Zimbabwe, together with our partners, we wanted to come up with a solution. By improving the safety of these learners, we also expect to improve learning outcomes, with girls better able to focus on their work and more likely to regularly attend classes. Access to a good quality education and learning opportunities will empower these girls to secure a better future for themselves, their families and their communities."

Camfed Zimbabwe director Faith Nkala said the bicycles safeguarded children and supported their learning.

To date, the programme has supported over 40 300 girls and 900 boys in 1 046 partner schools from the most disadvantaged communities in 29 rural districts in Zimbabwe to attend and succeed in secondary school.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1439 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1071 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2505 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1674 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days