Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MUTARE town clerk Joshua Maligwa, who was last month slapped with a $120 000 lawsuit for allegedly defaming Shitazburg Enterprises director Anderson Mwashita, has filed a notice to defend himself.

Maligwa allegedly described Mwashita as a fugitive from justice, whose company reportedly swindled the local municipality of $330 000.

The Mutare town clerk, who is being represented by Messers Bere Brothers, filed the notice recently at the Mutare High Court circuit.

"Summons were served on the defendant on December 19, 2018," the application read.

"Take notice that the defendant (Joshua Maligwa) has entered an appearance to defend the above action."

Shitazburg Enterprises reportedly failed to supply water pipes in a botched transaction after council had made the necessary payment.

Mwashita, in December last year, filed the lawsuit at the Mutare High Court through his lawyer, Mvere Chikamhi.

The lawsuit comes after Maligwa had engaged police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to help recover the $330 000 from Mwashita.

Maligwa was quoted in the lawsuit as saying that Mwashita's whereabouts were unknown, but that the police would soon catch up with him.

In the lawsuit, Mwashita said that he was not on the run and had already approached police over the matter.

"The plaintiff (Mwashita) approached the police and realised that the information was false, as there was no other report which was pending and was not being required by the police. The defendant's statements are defamatory as they can be interpreted to mean that the plaintiff is not a law-abiding citizen and is always running away from the police," part of the suit read.

Mwashita said his image had been tarnished and that negatively impacted on his business.

"Plaintiff, Mwashita, is a businessman and his image has been tarnished as all his business colleagues now believe he is a parson who cannot be trusted as he is a fugitive from justice. Since the publication (of the utterances), the plaintiff has lost a number of contracts and clients as people now believe he is a fugitive from justice," the suit reads.

"Wherefore the plaintiff's claim is for: (a) payment of $120 000 being damages of defamation of character, (b) 10% collection commission, (c) interest at the prescribed rate from the date."

Shitazburg Enterprises reportedly won a tender to supply water pipes to Mutare Municipality in 2010.

Council paid the company $330 000 as deposit to supply the pipes, but the local authority claims nothing has been delivered to date.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1160 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1058 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2455 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1666 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

8 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6111 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days