Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has set March 2 as the date for a by-election to select a candidate to replace incumbent Bulawayo's ward 28 (Cowdray Park) councillor, Happy Ncube, who died last month.Acting chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said the nomination court will sit on January 25 to receive candidates for the poll."The nomination court to receive nomination for ward 28 of Bulawayo Municipality shall sit at the offices of the town clerk Municipal Chambers Building, Fife Street Bulawayo," he said.Zec also announced dates for by elections of two wards in Matabeleland South, one in Beitbridge and the other in Matobo after the wards fell vacant due to deaths as well.Silaigwana said nominations had been conducted for ward 15 in Beitbridge rural district and ward 25 in Matobo rural district.He said in Beitbridge ward 15, two candidates, Rabson Mbedzi for Zanu-PF and Victor Moyo of MDC Alliance, had been nominated.Candidates nominated for ward 25 in Matobo are Sibonginkosi Dube of Zanu-PF and Elkanah Sibanda of MDC Alliance."Polling shall take place on February 23 from 7am to 7pm in the respective wards as more than one candidate was nominated for election to the office of councillor for the said wards," Silaigwana said.