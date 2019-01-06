Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has set March 2 as the date for a by-election to select a candidate to replace incumbent Bulawayo's ward 28 (Cowdray Park) councillor, Happy Ncube, who died last month.

Acting chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said the nomination court will sit on January 25 to receive candidates for the poll.

"The nomination court to receive nomination for ward 28 of Bulawayo Municipality shall sit at the offices of the town clerk Municipal Chambers Building, Fife Street Bulawayo," he said.

Zec also announced dates for by elections of two wards in Matabeleland South, one in Beitbridge and the other in Matobo after the wards fell vacant due to deaths as well.

Silaigwana said nominations had been conducted for ward 15 in Beitbridge rural district and ward 25 in Matobo rural district.

He said in Beitbridge ward 15, two candidates, Rabson Mbedzi for Zanu-PF and Victor Moyo of MDC Alliance, had been nominated.

Candidates nominated for ward 25 in Matobo are Sibonginkosi Dube of Zanu-PF and Elkanah Sibanda of MDC Alliance.

"Polling shall take place on February 23 from 7am to 7pm in the respective wards as more than one candidate was nominated for election to the office of councillor for the said wards," Silaigwana said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1282 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2477 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1670 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6113 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days