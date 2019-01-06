Latest News Editor's Choice


FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
FC Platinum and Orlando Pirates played out a nil all draw in an encounter at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The platinum miners began their CAF Champions League group campaign with a stalemate against their more fancied opponents at orlando pirates. As had been feared, the visitors had a multitude of fans but the platinum miners did well to neutralise that support after busing their loyal fans from Zvishavane.

The first half was not short of goalmouth action with Petros Mhari forced into a save as early as the 9th minute.

FC Platinum, however, refused to let their opponents dictate proceedings with Kelvin Madzongwe unleashing a thumping effort that was parried by Jackson Mabokgwane in goals for Pirates.

The visitors had a huge opportunity of breaking the deadlock in the 35th minute but Innocent Maela's header went just wide to the relief of the hosts.

Pirates could have gone to the breather a goal in front had it not been for some fine goalkeeping by Mhari who saved a thumping effort by Thembinkosi Lorch, before denying a well taken free kick by Justin Shonga in a contest that went to half time at nil all.

The second stanza did not produce as much goalmouth action as the first with a snap shot by Pasca Madanhanga going just wide while second half substitute Gift Mbweti saw his effort deflected wide 10 minutes from full time.

Apart from those efforts there wasn't much to worry for the two goalkeepers in an encounter where the two Southern African sides settled for a point in a group which is yet to produce a victory after Esperance and AC Horiya drew nil all yesterday (Friday).

