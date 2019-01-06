Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Long-suffering Zimbabweans should brace themselves for more price hikes and shortages of basic goods, after stressed companies said yesterday that they were left with an average of about 10 days' worth of supplies of raw materials used in the manufacturing of key products.

This comes as many companies have already closed shop in the past year due to the country's worsening economic meltdown, which has raised fears of a repeat of the ‘Armageddon' of 2008.

Addressing a meeting of business leaders in Harare yesterday, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president, Sifelani Jabangwe, warned that more companies were on the brink of shutting down unless government acted on the deepening economic crisis.

It was also revealed yesterday that one of the country's leading refrigeration companies, Capri - which was represented at the CZI meeting by its boss Garry Watson - has been closed since November last year.

"Most of our members have less than a month of raw materials because there is no foreign currency to buy raw materials.

"Other companies have notified us that they are jammed with RTGS balances and to avoid making more losses, they have shut down.

"We communicated to government that we don't have more than 10 days because this is beyond us. Companies are shutting down and we have a list of many that have already shut down," Jabangwe said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Denford Mutashu, said there was chaos in government systems which was contributing to the rot.

On his part, Watson said the local market had shrunk significantly because of the economic crunch being experienced, which had forced his company to shut down.

"We have been open since those years of hyper-inflation but now we have closed down since November and we are not producing … 400 people are not at work," he said.

Wholesaling giant N Richards said industry was not producing enough to supply retailers with enough products, as this required the right operating environment.

"Tax evading stock buyers are willing to pay in US dollars while law abiding suppliers do not have the dollars and our shops are slowly emptying while tax evaders are thriving," company director Archie Dongo told the meeting.

Yesterday's meeting of business leaders came as the country's economic situation has worsened since the end of the festive season.

Zimbabwe is currently in the grip of a huge economic crisis which has resulted in shortages of basic consumer goods and medicines.

Apart from experiencing these, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is also battling to avoid strikes by civil servants who yesterday rejected a 10 percent salary
increase that they were offered.

The country is also reeling from biting fuel shortages which have disrupted the economy.

On Wednesday, distressed companies also pleaded with authorities to allocate them special supplies of fuel to stop the country's burning economy from imploding altogether.



Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1424 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2505 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1674 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days