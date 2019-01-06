Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mukupe pushes for Zimdollar return

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former deputy Finance minister Terence Mukupe, said without reintroducing local currency and having a serious reengagement with the United States of America (USA) the country will continue to suffer.

Posting on his Twitter account, Mukupe said the authorities must make bold decisions to take the country out of this crisis.

"With the twin deficit we have.... Our situation is beyond policy pronouncements... Let's be bold and seriously pursue reintroduction of our own currency backed by currency swap deals with SA and China as well serious and sincere reengagement with America otherwise mmmm hameno."

The sentiments come as economists have called for the bond notes to be demonetised in favour of hard currency borrowed abroad.

Government abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009 after the currency had been rendered worthless by hyperinflation.

Government is adamant that the bond note  should continue to trade at par with the United States dollar despite the fact that the unit has lost considerable value to the greenback on the parallel market.

As a result, a three-tier pricing system has emerged on the domestic market, with market players pegging their prices in US dollars, bond notes and the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) to reflect rates that would be obtaining on the black market.

With the bond notes failing to hold ground on the black market, economists opine that the country is progressively moving towards unofficial dollarisation.

 Despite the clear and present danger facing the surrogate currency, fiscal authorities are maintaining that the RTGS, bond note and US dollar are at parity.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube also argues that demonetising the bond note and RTGS balances would be a costly exercise that needs to be budgeted for at a time when Treasury is operating on a shoe-string budget.

This has further worsened distortions in the market, thus fuelling the currency black market.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

1 hr ago | 1420 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

2 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Chamisa's MPs in fix over luxury cars

2 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Mnangagwa shelves 'thank you' rallies

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

13 arrested in ZRP dragnet

2 hrs ago | 977 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hardliners oppose Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

Cop calls for Mnangagwa's resignation

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Khupe calls on Mnangagwa to deal with economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa's health ministry apologises for loss of lives

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates in goalless draw

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe moving towards abolishing death penalty

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo ward 28 declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Low-lying Chilonga Bridge claims Chiredzi RDC employee's life

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Forex dealer nabbed, appears in court

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mutare town clerk defends $120 000 defamation lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Marginalised pupils get 3 000 bicycles

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Former parastatal bosses face criminal abuse charges trial

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

300% rental hike for commercial tenants

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mujuru sued over a botched deal

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Civil servants warn Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa's $41 pay rise offer a mockery

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso striker joins Caps United

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Maths teacher 'rapes' nurse

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

+300 families' homes razed to the ground

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe runs out of vehicle number plates

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chamisa talks, what talks?

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa, Putin to meet

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mosona under the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe refugees return home

4 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Life as an illegal immigrant in the UK

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views

ZANU PF, Jonathan Moyo, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Madhuku, Jealousy Mawarire pentagon gangsters of evil

5 hrs ago | 2504 Views

The Mash West servant principal Mliswa-Chikoka meets Kariba heads of public institutions

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chief magistrate arrested over Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Lupane man dies in armed villagers' raging war

8 hrs ago | 1674 Views

AirZim suspends flights

8 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Govt sets record straight on fuel

8 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Zimbabwe to have own currency in 12 months

8 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Zimbabwe tax law a serious shame

9 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Africa And The Look East Facade

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Things fall apart as EDIOTS hero-worship

19 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Quick austerity measures to avert imminent economic collapse

23 hrs ago | 3842 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days