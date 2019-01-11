Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prosecutor-General alleges interference in Guvamombe case

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ACTING Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi alleges that some senior officials are trying to interfere with State witnesses involved in the case of suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe who appeared in court yesterday.

Guvamombe, who was hauled before the court on charges of criminal abuse of office, has since been granted $3 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions after appearing before Harare magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi.

He was arrested on Friday on allegations of offering industrial attachment to two former Cabinet Ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira at the Harare Magistrates' Court in full knowledge that the duo were facing charges of corruption before the same courts. The ex-ministers are studying law at the University of Zimbabwe. In an interview yesterday, Mr Hodzi said a police report has since been made.

"As far as the chief magistrate is concerned, we have gathered that there are some influential people that have been attempting to interfere in his case. There are witnesses who were being forced to change their statements. We want to assure the public that this case will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law."

The acting PG said he was not in a position to name the culprits for fear of jeopardising ongoing investigations.

"Investigations are continuing and we don't want to jeopardise the process. I can assure the people that we are on top of the situation and we will not be intimidated."

The PG's Office, Mr Hodzi added, has made headway in unravelling some of the criminal networks involved in grand corruption.

"We now have an idea of what we are dealing with and we have made some breakthroughs. In the fullness of time, everything will be revealed. These cartels include members of the judiciary, the media and NPA officials."

Mr Hodzi said his office is also looking into allegations by top Harare lawyer Advocate Slyvester Hashiti of corruption in the judiciary.

"Mr Hashiti made serious allegations pertaining to corruption of the judiciary. I have asked him to come forward with the information and we will do all we can to act on any matter that is brought forward," he said.

Yesterday, Mr Mutevedzi granted Guvamombe bail after he ruled that the State, which was represented by Messrs Michael Reza and Zivanai Macharaga, failed to submit compelling reasons to deny bail. The State unsuccessfully claimed that Guvamombe was likely to interfere with witnesses once released.

State witness Mr Clemence Mashawu of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)'s Anti-Corruption Unit, who is the lead investigating officer in the case, alleged that the accused had threatened some witnesses. Mr Mashawu also claimed that Guvamombe had also directed Harare provincial magistrate Elisha Singano to give him key case files.

But the defence, led by Mr Jonathan Samukange, who was assisted by Messrs Farai Nyamayaro, Arnold Taruvinga and Steady Kachere, said the case files were meant to assist in preparing the accused's defence.

Guvamombe was ordered to surrender his passport and prohibited from traveling 50 kilometres out of Harare. He will also report thrice a week at Harare's Criminal Investigations Department (CID). Further, he was ordered to surrender surety of property worth more than $30 000.

Guvamombe will appear for routine remand on 25 January.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

10 mins ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

11 mins ago | 78 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

13 mins ago | 43 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

41 mins ago | 276 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

41 mins ago | 535 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

42 mins ago | 201 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

42 mins ago | 504 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

43 mins ago | 682 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

44 mins ago | 178 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

45 mins ago | 228 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

46 mins ago | 184 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

47 mins ago | 77 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

48 mins ago | 113 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

49 mins ago | 286 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

52 mins ago | 206 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

52 mins ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

53 mins ago | 273 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

54 mins ago | 75 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

54 mins ago | 79 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

1 hr ago | 723 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

1 hr ago | 1544 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

1 hr ago | 480 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

1 hr ago | 973 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cyber bullying: A growing menace

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Thieves steal from police station

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Farmers urged to adapt to new technology

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Danai Gurira speaks on Zimbabwean identity

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe parliament sets up enquiry into mobile data costs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ingwebu seeks $20million for recapitalisation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Barbourfields sold out, thousands turned away

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Why Dan Tshanda became Bulawayo's darling

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

RBZ readies to deliver monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Berita on year of heartbreak, renewal

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Jonathan Noyo exposes Madhuku, Madhuku exposes Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe: A presidency under siege, is there a way out?

5 hrs ago | 6637 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa raises price of fuel to $3 per litre

14 hrs ago | 21733 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

15 hrs ago | 10247 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

16 hrs ago | 6304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days