Farmers urged to adapt to new technology

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FARMERS have been urged to acquire adequate farming skills and knowledge that are relevant in order to increase productivity and the quality of their output so as to compete in export markets.

Speaking at the Umzingwane Farmers Workshop organised by Turning Matabeleland Green (TMG) in Esigodini yesterday, Hamara Foods internal agronomist Mr George Mlilo encouraged farmers to turn farming into business by engaging in contract farming adding that his company was guaranteeing them support only if farmers show passion and engage in training. He lobbied farmers to consider bringing value chain to all of their produce as farming is the mostly viable and effective industry in the country.

"Before we think of markets there is a need to increase our produce and quality of our outputs, be it cattle farming, chicken or maize. We have to uptake training so that we acquire farming skills that are relevant to the current era of technology.

"Market is guaranteed if you consider contract farming and I am happy to let you know that Hamara Foods can contract you if only you undergo certain training that will ensure quality produce and increased productivity, the issue is to produce in bulk and bring value chain addition," he said.

Giving a key note address, Umzingwane Member of Parliament Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome encouraged youths in the area to undergo training at Ebenezer in Matobo District saying that is one of the reasons the country is in such an economic challenges because it is not producing enough. He said farmers and youths need to take farming seriously as it is the backbone of the economy.

"My wish is that the way we engage in agriculture would be transformed including transforming our college. This will help us to contribute in the value chain addition of this country. The reason why this country is in such a crisis is because we are not producing enough.

More than 50 farmers from Umzingwane attended the workshop. They were encouraged to form clusters so as to acquire funding from financial institutions.

Source - zimpapers

Most Popular In 7 Days