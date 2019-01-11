Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's tactics questioned

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC president Nelson Chamisa has intensified his calls for "urgent dialogue" with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on "the worsening situation and unbearable suffering" Zimbabweans are enduring, but his tactics have been questioned.

Chamisa's followers on Twitter questioned the effectiveness of his tweets and his sincerity in offering solutions considering that he alongside Tendai Biti went to Washington DC in December 2017 and called for stiffer economic measures against Zimbabwe by the US government.

Asked what other efforts have he has done outside twitter to engage with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said: "I have written letters (to President Mnangagwa) without a reply before and after elections.


"I have met with potential mediators in the church. I have engaged leaders in SADC and the African Union and also made a public statement of invitation for dialogue."

When reminded that President Mnangagwa had offered him a position in government as the leader of opposition party in Parliment last year and that he (Chamisa) rejected that offer, the opposition leader said: "It's not about individual positions. I am not interested in.

"My concern is about the well-being of Zimbabweans through a political solution focusing on key economic and political reforms."

He lamented the deteriorating economic situation and said it all pointed back to politics.

"I've met with many on our worsening situation and unbearable suffering. The back-to-school burden,high prices,non-performing economy, joblessness and worthless salaries bring sorrow.

"On this, I call upon my brother Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgent dialogue to solve our politics and economics or it gets worse!" Chamisa said.

Chamisa's call comes as churches working under the banner of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) have offered to provide a framework for President Emmmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the MDC to come to the negotiating table as the economic crisis worsens.

ZANU-PF, whose initial offer for dialogue was spurned several times by Chamisa, has continued rebuffing the opposition leader's calls for talks, saying he lacks maturity.

"We can choose the route of engagement or the route of conflict, the route of individual solutions or that of a shared vision, the route that entrenches greed or one that leads to the common good. As the Church of Jesus Christ, we serve as a sign of hope by being truthful in looking at the current challenges and their root causes," ZCC said in a statement yesterday.

Shortly before the July 30 polls, the Catholic Church made similar offers as they anticipated a disputed outcome.

Mnangagwa, on the other hand, has rebuffed the MDC leader, saying he does not talk to losers.

"We also remain committed to proffering solutions which are inclusive, realistic and sustainable. The church, therefore, commits to create a shared space for a collaborative national consensus building process aimed at creating a space of trust in which all Zimbabweans can shape a new national imagination."

Zimbabwe is facing civil servants restlessness as the workers lament erosion of their salaries by the effects of currency distortions in the market.

Doctors have been on strike since 1 December 2018, although some have since returned to work.

Teachers had threatened to abandon their workstations on opening day yesterday, but the majority of schools across the country opened with no incidences.

Teachers' unions have been calling for government to review their salaries to match the rate of bond note against US dollar on the parallel market, or to pay them in US dollars.

Government says it is not able to pay salaries in US dollars, as 98% of its revenue is in RTGS balances.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

15 mins ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

16 mins ago | 116 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

18 mins ago | 52 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

18 mins ago | 20 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

45 mins ago | 305 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

46 mins ago | 575 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

46 mins ago | 210 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

47 mins ago | 569 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

47 mins ago | 721 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

49 mins ago | 186 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

50 mins ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

51 mins ago | 196 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

52 mins ago | 84 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

52 mins ago | 118 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

53 mins ago | 316 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

56 mins ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

56 mins ago | 215 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

57 mins ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

58 mins ago | 285 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

59 mins ago | 78 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

1 hr ago | 733 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

1 hr ago | 1641 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Cyber bullying: A growing menace

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Thieves steal from police station

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Farmers urged to adapt to new technology

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Danai Gurira speaks on Zimbabwean identity

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe parliament sets up enquiry into mobile data costs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ingwebu seeks $20million for recapitalisation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Prosecutor-General alleges interference in Guvamombe case

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Barbourfields sold out, thousands turned away

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Why Dan Tshanda became Bulawayo's darling

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

RBZ readies to deliver monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Berita on year of heartbreak, renewal

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Jonathan Noyo exposes Madhuku, Madhuku exposes Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe: A presidency under siege, is there a way out?

5 hrs ago | 6712 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa raises price of fuel to $3 per litre

14 hrs ago | 21788 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

15 hrs ago | 10259 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

16 hrs ago | 6317 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days