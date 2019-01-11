Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUSPENDED Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe has been granted $3 000 by Acting Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi.Guvamombe was yesterday arrested for alleged criminal abuse of office after he offered work-related attachment to former Cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwandira at the Harare Magistrates' Courts where they are appearing for alleged corruption.Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira are law students at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), but have pending criminal charges before the same court, raising fears that their daily presence in the court's registry department could jeopardise their trial.Guvamombe spent the night at Rhodesville Police Station cells and appeared in court Saturday.Mr Guvamombe was ordered to report thrice a week to the police and not to interfere with state witnesses.He was represented by his lead lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange on the ruling of the court.