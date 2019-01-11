Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

by ZimLive
56 mins ago | Views
Fuel prices more than doubled at midnight on Sunday following a shock announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A litre of petrol is now $3,31, up from $1,38 while diesel is now selling for $3,11 per litre up from $1,32 previously set by the regulator, Mnangagwa told reporters at State House on Saturday.

Foreign embassies and tourists will buy fuel at designated service station for US$1,24 per litre of diesel and US$1,32 per litre for petrol "upon production of proper identification documents."

Zimbabwe is in the grips of an unprecedented fuel crisis, with long queues now the order of the day across the country as motorists wait for several hours daily, sometimes days, to get the scarce commodity.

The shock price hike was a response to a "persistent shortfall in the fuel market attributable to the increased fuel usage in the economy and compounded by rampant illegal currency and fuel trading activities", Mnangagwa said. Some businesses would receive some kind of tax rebates to mitigate the sharp increase in fuel prices.

"Cognisant of the need to prevent generalised price increases for goods and services in the country, with the attendant hardships which that will entail especially to the commuting workforce, the government has decided to grant a rebate to all registered business entities in manufacturing, mining, commerce, agriculture and transport sectors," he said.

"Details on the exact form the rebate system will take will be announced in due course… and given these cost mitigations and incentives, the government does not expect, and will not allow, businesses to trigger a new round of price increases."
Related:

The new price of fuel places the commodity beyond the reach of many Zimbabweans, including public sector workers whose salaries remain unchanged despite a dramatic loss in value against the United States dollar by the bond note surrogate currency in which they receive their salaries.

"The consequences of this move are the following: this massive increase, of course market related, will be highly inflationary. It also means he – despite everything he says – is now abandoning the fiction that the bond note is equal to the U.S. dollar, so of course the exchange rate will further widen on the black market and thus dollarisation, negating government policy," said Dumisani Muleya, editor of The Zimbabwe Independent business weekly.

"You can also expect that fuel will now mostly be available, but then it will be sold in U.S. dollars. Workers in Zimbabwe are not paid in dollars, so where do they get the money from? Naturally the black market, but then government has criminalised the parallel market. What does this show in governance terms? Policy confusion and chaos. It's not working; not sustainable."

Mnangagwa, who made the fuel price increase announcement in the company of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Acting Energy Minister Perrence Shiri, maintained that "these new prices are predicated on the ruling official exchange rate of 1:1 between the bond note and the United States dollar, and also on the need to keep fuel retailers viable."

By failing to immediately outline the nature of the rebate being offered to cushion businesses, Muleya said Mnangagwa was leaving businesses with little choice but to raise prices – even in the face of open threats from the Zanu-PF leader.

These, he said, could begin with transport operators for whom the fuel price increase is being felt immediately.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

15 mins ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

16 mins ago | 115 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

17 mins ago | 52 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

45 mins ago | 304 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

46 mins ago | 575 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

46 mins ago | 210 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

47 mins ago | 567 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

47 mins ago | 720 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

49 mins ago | 186 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

50 mins ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

51 mins ago | 196 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

51 mins ago | 84 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

52 mins ago | 118 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

53 mins ago | 315 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

55 mins ago | 159 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

57 mins ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

58 mins ago | 285 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

58 mins ago | 78 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

1 hr ago | 733 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

1 hr ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

1 hr ago | 1638 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

1 hr ago | 494 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

2 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Cyber bullying: A growing menace

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Thieves steal from police station

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Farmers urged to adapt to new technology

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Danai Gurira speaks on Zimbabwean identity

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe parliament sets up enquiry into mobile data costs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ingwebu seeks $20million for recapitalisation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Prosecutor-General alleges interference in Guvamombe case

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Barbourfields sold out, thousands turned away

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Why Dan Tshanda became Bulawayo's darling

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

RBZ readies to deliver monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Berita on year of heartbreak, renewal

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Jonathan Noyo exposes Madhuku, Madhuku exposes Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe: A presidency under siege, is there a way out?

5 hrs ago | 6711 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa raises price of fuel to $3 per litre

14 hrs ago | 21785 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

15 hrs ago | 10259 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

16 hrs ago | 6317 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days