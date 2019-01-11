Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa will hold two marathon services dubbed Hokoyechiwororo/ Go back to sender, on 26 and 27 January at the Selbourne Park church shrine in Bulawayo.

These two-day marathon services come hard on the heels of a supercharged crossover service that was highly attended on New Year's Eve.

Following that event, the crowd-puller prophet was inundated with calls from people requesting he holds another service. According to Madzibaba Mutumwa, this is a must attend service and miracles will be the order of the day.

"All those who have been troubled by goblins or any kind of misfortune should come to receive their miracles. God does not want His people to suffer and so this will be their day to break-off from the chains of bondage and lead a happy and peaceful life," he said.

He reiterated his call saying chains of poverty, failed marriages and failed businesses will be broken.

"Those who have businesses which have given them perennial headaches as they make losses year after year and those who have never tasted the sweetness of their marriages will have a testimony after their attendance of Hokoyechiwororo/ Go back to sender services," he declared.

Madzibaba Mutumwa said those who want a one-on-one session with him will get the opportunity.

"There are some who will prefer to meet me on one-on-one, I will create time for them," he said.

Meanwhile, a number of people who worship at his church are basking in glory of testimonies. Speaking to Sunday Life, one woman had this to say:

"For the past seven years I have been failing to buy a car but after I joined this church I managed to buy a car last year,"said Yemurai Dzimba.
Reuben Moyo said Madzibaba Mutumwa is a true man of God.

"His prophecies are spot on. He told me what caused my business to collapse and detailed information that led to my divorce with my first wife in 2001. I had to believe him because all this happened while I was in Canada," he said.

An elder at the church Madzibaba Joseph said: "More than 200 businesspeople who included bus owners and shop owners shared inspiring testimonies saying their failed businesses were now flourishing," he said.

Source - zimpapers

