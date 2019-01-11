Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

by newzimbabwe
45 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has written to government demanding the resolution to the country's worsening economic crisis within the next seven days or face a national shutdown.

In a letter directed to Labour Minister, Sekai Nzenza on Friday, ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo demanded a lasting solution to the current price instability, the scrapping of the 2 percent tax on electronic transfers and the payment of government wages in US dollars.

"Through your office, the ZCTU is calling the government to address these measures WITHIN SEVEN (7) DAYS, failure of which we are going to mobilise Zimbabweans into action as recourse to our suffering.

"It is our hope, Honorable Minister, that your office will forward these issues to the government so that they are addressed," Moyo said.

Zimbabwe has seen its worst economic crisis in 10 years with long fuel queues at service stations now the order of the day.

Prices of goods and services have also shot through the roof, triggering a labour unrest that has seen public hospital doctors recently embark on a 40-day strike while demanding, top of the list, US dollar wages.

Government has introduced tough policy measures which include the imposition of a 2 percent levy on all electronic transfers.

The new levy has turned out as the most resented policy decision ever taken under the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.

Citizens have become increasingly restless over government's apparent failure to remedy the crisis.

But the ZCTU said Friday that government had a responsibility to protect the vulnerable when the market failed to regulate itself.

"Since the announcement of both fiscal and monetary policies by authorities in October and November 2018, the plight of Zimbabweans continues to worsen.

"The fuel industry is in tatters with queues being the order of the day.

"The health sector has virtually collapsed with doctors on strike and the rest of the civil service is disgruntled due to poor working conditions," said the country's biggest labour group.

This comes as teachers unions said Thursday that they were now going to report for work only once a week insisting this was consistent with the poor wages they were getting from government.

The ZCTU ultimatum also follows Tuesday threat by civil servants under their umbrella negotiation arm, APEX Council they were withdrawing their services in 14 days.



Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

13 mins ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

14 mins ago | 99 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

15 mins ago | 47 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

43 mins ago | 289 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

44 mins ago | 557 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

44 mins ago | 205 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

44 mins ago | 535 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

47 mins ago | 180 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

47 mins ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

49 mins ago | 192 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

50 mins ago | 115 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

51 mins ago | 303 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

53 mins ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

54 mins ago | 212 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

55 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

56 mins ago | 279 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

56 mins ago | 78 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

57 mins ago | 80 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

1 hr ago | 728 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

1 hr ago | 1591 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

1 hr ago | 485 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

1 hr ago | 1004 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cyber bullying: A growing menace

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Thieves steal from police station

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Farmers urged to adapt to new technology

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Danai Gurira speaks on Zimbabwean identity

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe parliament sets up enquiry into mobile data costs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ingwebu seeks $20million for recapitalisation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Prosecutor-General alleges interference in Guvamombe case

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Barbourfields sold out, thousands turned away

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Why Dan Tshanda became Bulawayo's darling

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

RBZ readies to deliver monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Berita on year of heartbreak, renewal

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Jonathan Noyo exposes Madhuku, Madhuku exposes Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe: A presidency under siege, is there a way out?

5 hrs ago | 6667 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa raises price of fuel to $3 per litre

14 hrs ago | 21760 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

15 hrs ago | 10255 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

16 hrs ago | 6313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days