Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

by newzimbabwe
43 mins ago
TEACHERS under the firebrand Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) Friday hired street kids to blow vuvuzelas and also bang pots as they continued pressing for US dollar wages outside Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's New Government Complex offices in Central Harare.

The educators from one of country's most militant teachers unions have been picketing Ncube's offices for days and have vowed not to leave if their demands were not met.

Assisted by surprise allies in their wage demand cause, the teachers staged a three hour drama, with their new found friends blowing vuvuzelas noisily while blocking the main entrance to the giant building.

Government has pledged a 10 percent rise for all those in its payroll but this has been flatly rejected by the teachers who dismiss it as an insult.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days