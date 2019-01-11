Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

News / National

by Social mdedia

Russel Goreraza's new London based law graduate girlfriend Tapie, starred up fire as she recently posted videos and pictures of her and Russel during the festive season in Zimbabwe and South Africa.Tapie posted a picture in first class thanking her new boyfriend. And some few other posts of designer items he had gotten for her.Seems like Grace Mugabe's son has moved on from Nyasha Mushekwi's ex wife Luminista Mushekwi after only dating for months. Luminista Mushekwi soon after, deleted all pictures and videos of him and Russell on her Instagram page.