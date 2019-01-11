Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

by Social mdedia
10 mins ago | Views
Russel Goreraza's new London based law graduate girlfriend Tapie, starred up fire as she recently posted videos and pictures of her and Russel during the festive season in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Tapie posted a picture in first class thanking her new boyfriend. And some few other posts of designer items he had gotten for her.

Seems like Grace Mugabe's son has moved on from Nyasha Mushekwi's ex wife Luminista Mushekwi after only dating for months. Luminista Mushekwi soon after, deleted all pictures and videos of him and Russell on her Instagram page.

Source - Social media

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

11 mins ago | 76 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

13 mins ago | 43 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

40 mins ago | 276 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

41 mins ago | 534 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

42 mins ago | 201 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

42 mins ago | 504 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

43 mins ago | 682 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

44 mins ago | 178 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

45 mins ago | 228 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

46 mins ago | 184 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

47 mins ago | 77 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

47 mins ago | 113 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

49 mins ago | 285 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

51 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

52 mins ago | 205 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

52 mins ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

53 mins ago | 271 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

54 mins ago | 75 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

54 mins ago | 79 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

1 hr ago | 723 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

1 hr ago | 1542 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

1 hr ago | 479 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

1 hr ago | 971 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cyber bullying: A growing menace

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Thieves steal from police station

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Farmers urged to adapt to new technology

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Danai Gurira speaks on Zimbabwean identity

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe parliament sets up enquiry into mobile data costs

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ingwebu seeks $20million for recapitalisation

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Prosecutor-General alleges interference in Guvamombe case

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Barbourfields sold out, thousands turned away

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Why Dan Tshanda became Bulawayo's darling

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

RBZ readies to deliver monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Berita on year of heartbreak, renewal

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Jonathan Noyo exposes Madhuku, Madhuku exposes Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe: A presidency under siege, is there a way out?

5 hrs ago | 6634 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa raises price of fuel to $3 per litre

14 hrs ago | 21732 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa is a monumental failure

15 hrs ago | 10246 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue - MDC Alliance affiliates desperate

16 hrs ago | 6304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days