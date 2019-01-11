Latest News Editor's Choice


SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga had died.

He was 49.

Masinga was admitted to hospital in December where he was said to be suffering from an "undisclosed illness".

He played 58 times for the South African team, scoring 18 goals in national colours and was part of the famous squad that claimed Bafana Bafana's first and only Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) crown in 1996.

Masinga also played for Leeds in the English Premiership in the 1990's, along with Lucas Radebe.

In 328 professional appearances, the striker scored 154 goals.



Source - soccer24

Most Popular In 7 Days