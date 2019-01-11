Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's MDC meets over economic crisis

by Staff repoirter
10 mins ago
The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC will this week meet to discuss the way forward on how to put more pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to solve the current economic crisis.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday that Chamisa will deliver an address on the current economic situation and this will be followed by two crucial meetings.

"Soon after the president's speech we will have a standing committee and national executive. We are going to discuss way forward on demonstrations and offering concrete support to workers who are struggling," said Mafume.

"All the tribulations and abominations of 2008 are here, crisis in every sector, education, transport and inflation is shooting up. Mnangagwa's government doesn't have solutions. Next week, the MDC leadership is going to provide solutions to the current crisis."

Zimbabwe is currently deep in the throes of a mega economic crisis which has resulted in shortages of basic consumer goods and medicines.

Apart from shortages of drugs and basic goods, the government is also battling acute shortages of foreign currency which have seen the re-emergence of long fuel queues.

Amid these trials and tribulations, doctors downed their tools for over a month, while teachers have also resolved to follow suit.


Source - dailynews

