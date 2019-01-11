Zanu-PF youths welcome Mnangagwa's fuel price hike

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF Youth League says the upward review of the price of fuel announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last night is a welcome development, even though it was long overdue.Deputy Secretary of the Zanu-PF Youth League Cde Lewis Mathuthu told journalists at the party headquarters today that the new fuel prices announced by President Mnangagwa sets Zimbabwe's fuel prices at par with the rest of the SADC region.Cde Mathuthu said Zimbabwe will no longer be taken advantage of by other countries that were hoarding fuel from the country because it was cheaper.National Political Commissar of the Zanu-PF Youth League Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu warned those who want to demonstrate against the government to seek more positive alternatives to improving the economy.President Mnangagwa announced yesterday evening an upward review of fuel prices to $3.11 a litre for diesel and $3.31 for petrol from an average $1.32 and $1.38 respectively.The new prices are expected to trigger availability of fuel in the country following shortages over the past few months, a situation that was worsening last week prior to this latest intervention by government.