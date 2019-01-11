Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Majongwe regrets ousting of Mugabe by Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe regrets the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe in a November 2017 soft coup.


He posted on social media how regretful citizens had become about the military-led change of government in November 2017 before telling the Daily News on Sunday that
Zimbabweans had hoped for a positive shift after Mugabe's regime was ousted but surprisingly, they have found themselves in a worsening crisis.

"As a country, the civil servants and everyone, we had hoped for a positive change. People are now questioning themselves whether it was the right decision they made.

None the less, history will not change; we remain positive about the future and we will continue to fight. We must fight to correct the situation we have found ourselves in."


In November 2017 thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets, singing, dancing, taking selfies with soldiers as military helicopters circled overhead, and in celebration of Mugabe's fall.

"We really expect the change of political fortunes in 2023 but right now we are stuck with this government," Majongwe said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe facing foreign currency shortages, not fuel, says Mnangagwa

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft body in turmoil

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Use dollarised taxes to pay civil servants

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF youths welcome Mnangagwa's fuel price hike

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Mahlalela ropes in Omkhula in new film

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Dembare in another fresh start bid

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa's MDC meets over economic crisis

6 mins ago | 5 Views

EFF calls Zimbabwe govt to declare a national Economic disaster to save the country

43 mins ago | 342 Views

ED the change that exist not!

51 mins ago | 151 Views

We are starving in the Garden of Eden - damning testimonial on leaders and us all

52 mins ago | 73 Views

Government targets reduction of tax burden by 2021

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa's sugarcandy mountain

7 hrs ago | 6453 Views

Enough Is Enough my fellow comrades

7 hrs ago | 8767 Views

It's time for government to resign - Zapu

9 hrs ago | 4103 Views

PHOTOS: Situation in Zvishavane, No movement allowed

11 hrs ago | 22766 Views

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

12 hrs ago | 8574 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

12 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

12 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

12 hrs ago | 3729 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

12 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

12 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

12 hrs ago | 1645 Views

When others are more equal than others

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

13 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Gandawa in hiding

13 hrs ago | 1947 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

13 hrs ago | 13463 Views

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

13 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

13 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

13 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

13 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

13 hrs ago | 7323 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

13 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

13 hrs ago | 85 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

14 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

14 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

14 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

14 hrs ago | 3740 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 4682 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

14 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

14 hrs ago | 867 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

14 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

14 hrs ago | 1294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days