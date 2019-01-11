Majongwe regrets ousting of Mugabe by Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe regrets the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe in a November 2017 soft coup.He posted on social media how regretful citizens had become about the military-led change of government in November 2017 before telling the Daily News on Sunday thatZimbabweans had hoped for a positive shift after Mugabe's regime was ousted but surprisingly, they have found themselves in a worsening crisis."As a country, the civil servants and everyone, we had hoped for a positive change. People are now questioning themselves whether it was the right decision they made.None the less, history will not change; we remain positive about the future and we will continue to fight. We must fight to correct the situation we have found ourselves in."In November 2017 thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets, singing, dancing, taking selfies with soldiers as military helicopters circled overhead, and in celebration of Mugabe's fall."We really expect the change of political fortunes in 2023 but right now we are stuck with this government," Majongwe said.