Zimbabwe police put on high alert

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have expressed concern over some social media articles that are currently agitating citizens to engage in all forms of violence and unsanctioned demonstrations.

In a statement, the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema implored the public to disregard these social media posts.

Ambassador Mathema has assured all peace loving citizens and visitors that the ZRP has deployed officers in all residential, shopping centres and central business districts to conduct patrols, surveillance, stop and search and in the process account for all unruly elements who may try to disturb the tranquil environment which is prevailing in the country.

"May I urge Zimbabweans to continue undertaking their various social and economic activities as usual. Members of the public should feel free to access services from various entities without any hindrances. In the same vein, transport operators should continue to offer services to potential passengers as stipulated in their road services permits and route authorities. Public service vehicles drivers should report any acts of intimidation and incitement to commit violence to the police for swift action to be taken," read part of the statement.

Ambassador Mathema also said his ministry has implored security agencies to take action on some rogue groups who are circulating old photoshopped videos and pictures of purported violence and demonstrations on the pretext that it is taking place in Zimbabwe.

He added that the Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga has put the ZRP on high alert and will ensure that the law is applied without fear or favour on anyone who incites or engages in any form of violence and unsanctioned gathering.

Source - zbc

