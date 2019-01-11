Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe can't afford South African Rand'

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe will not adopt the South African Rand as it does not have adequate resources to do so, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Addressing youth at a townhall meeting held Friday, Prof Ncube said while he had advocated for the adoption of the rand before he came into office, he had realised the country will still need to get US dollars to be able to import the rand.

"I also hear about adopting the rand, I even argued for it a few years ago and there was a reason.

"But you know what, if you are going to argue for the adoption of the rand, first of all you have to acquire the rand and we need US dollars to purchase the rand," he said, adding that this did not sound like a useful thing to do.

Zimbabwe would need its own currency in the long term, Ncube said.

Currently Zimbabwe is using a multi currency system with the US dollar as the anchor currency.

But with an ever bulging import bill, export earnings, though growing, have not been enough to meet requirements.

The scarce currency, which is needed to import raw materials and other critical imports such as fuel, is now trading at a 300% premium to the local bond notes.

Source - fin24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa should act or Zimbabwe will burst'

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mugabe's ex-aide spills the beans

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa's plan to revive Bulawayo falters

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Khupe wanted to be a soldier

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa spying on NGOs

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns local civic society organisations

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe police put on high alert

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mujuru urged to join Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe facing foreign currency shortages, not fuel, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Majongwe regrets ousting of Mugabe by Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft body in turmoil

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Use dollarised taxes to pay civil servants

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths welcome Mnangagwa's fuel price hike

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mahlalela ropes in Omkhula in new film

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Dembare in another fresh start bid

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chamisa's MDC meets over economic crisis

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

EFF calls Zimbabwe govt to declare a national Economic disaster to save the country

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

ED the change that exist not!

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

We are starving in the Garden of Eden - damning testimonial on leaders and us all

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Government targets reduction of tax burden by 2021

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa's sugarcandy mountain

9 hrs ago | 6677 Views

Enough Is Enough my fellow comrades

9 hrs ago | 8954 Views

It's time for government to resign - Zapu

11 hrs ago | 4135 Views

PHOTOS: Situation in Zvishavane, No movement allowed

13 hrs ago | 23020 Views

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

13 hrs ago | 8646 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

13 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

13 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

14 hrs ago | 3795 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

14 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

14 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

14 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

14 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Gandawa in hiding

14 hrs ago | 1973 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

15 hrs ago | 13581 Views

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

15 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

15 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

15 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

15 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

15 hrs ago | 7488 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

15 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

16 hrs ago | 2208 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

16 hrs ago | 2594 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

16 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

16 hrs ago | 3837 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

16 hrs ago | 4803 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

16 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

16 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

16 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

16 hrs ago | 2200 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days