Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makorokoza vow terror if chased out of Battlefields mine claims

by newzimbabwe.com
11 Mar 2019 at 07:00hrs | Views
BATTLEFIELDS artisanal miners who survived last month's mine disaster that killed 24 people have warned that cases of robbery, theft, murder and cattle rustling could increase if government chases them off the suspended claims.

Some of the artisanal miners who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said that they were aware of government plans to remove them from the gold fields but warned the move could be catastrophic for neighbouring farmers and villagers.

"Usually we spend about three months straight without going back home raising enough to use when we go back and to survive when we are here.

"The situation is currently bad because the disaster means we have not been working for close to a month now, we have to recover that time and get as much as we can if we are to go back home let alone survive," said one Tinashe Kadoko a panner.

"If what we hear is true that government wants to chase us off Cricket and Silvermoon Mines then we are headed for very dangerous times I tell you."

 Kadoko added: "There is a lot of gold here and death follows where there is a lot of it you know us, get ready for robberies, murders and a lot of cattle rustling."

Some 24 artisanal miners commonly derisively known as makorokoza fell victim to flooding at the two mines leading to their deaths last month.

Only eight survived, miraculously managing to stand for four days in water with no food as water reached their necks in what one of them described as a miracle.

Minister of Environment Priscah Mupfumira confirmed at a recent post Cabinet briefing, revealing that indeed government had issued the mines with a suspension order.

Fabian Machakwa who claims ownership of the strip of land on which the last four miners were trapped said that he at one time fell victim to the artisanal miners before deciding to move his cattle to another farm.

"I had to remove my cattle because at one time they were killing them. I reported the matter to the police but they did nothing.

"The officer in charge was brought to this place by me but did nothing," said Machakwa.

Source - newzimbabwe.com

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New five star hotel for Harare

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2172 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 2080 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 712 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3101 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3706 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5335 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1228 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2540 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 870 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2661 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days