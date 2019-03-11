Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra avails $250 000 for border repairs

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019 at 07:05hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) expects to spend $250 000 on repairing infrastructure at Beitbridge Border Post damaged by violent storms.

Zimra's head of communications, Mr Francis Chimanda, confirmed the development saying the repairs have already started and were expected to be completed by end of this month.

"The damaged infrastructure include the roof of the main terminal building, Zimra and Immigration counters, ceiling at the reception area and regional manager's office.

"The other sections damaged were the entry and exit search shed roofs, the workshop warehouse, rump warehouse and the CCTV building roofs. The Zimra and Agriculture re-deployable office cabins were also affected."

Mr Chimanda said two employees who were in the re-deployable cabin that overturned during the storm, sustained minor injuries.

The violent storms also damaged seven schools, one clinic and more than 100 homesteads in Beitbridge district.

Source - chronicle

